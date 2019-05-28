Salman Khan shares BTS video from Turpeya shoot, reveals how Sunil Grover was pranked on sets. Watch

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the latest song Turpeya from his upcoming film, Bharat and it reveals how the entire team pranked Sunil Grover during the rehearsals.

Sharing the video, Salman wrote, “Witness the filming of Turpeya and the people behind it! #TurpeyaMaking Bharat Ali Abbas Zafar Atul Agnihotri #BhushanKumar Katrina Kaif #Tabu Jackie Shroff SonaliKulkarni Disha Patani Sunil Grover Nora Fatehi Aasif Sheikh Vishal Dadlani Shekhar Ravjiani Official Sukhwinder Singh Irshad Kamil #NIKHILNAMIT Reel Life Production Salman Khan Films T-Series Films”

The video begins with director Ali Abbas Zafar and musicians Vishal and Shekhar discussing the hook word of the song, Turpeya. Lyricist Irshad Kamil says the word Turpeya means ‘chal pada’. “Aap kisi ki taraf chalte hain usko kehte hain Turpeya, Turpeya means chal pada,” he says.

Talking about matching steps with Sunil, Nora says, “Initially I was like I am going to get angry and Sunil is going to take time getting it right.” Only then we get to see the amazing, fun-filled and out-of-sync dance that Sunil has done with Nora. Zafar says, “Sunil has done phenomenal out of sync dance, which I think is not there in the film but it was great fun.” Sunil says, “I was practising for ten days thinking I am going to do great in this song.”

So far, the movie has had chartbusters - Slow Motion, Zinda, Aithey Aa and Chashni. Spread over a span of 60 years, Bharat will also recreate the Partition of India and other important moments from the country’s history.

Bharat stars Salman with Katrina Kaif in the lead. It also features Tabu, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and is set to hit theatres on Eid 2019, June 5.

First Published: May 28, 2019 16:37 IST