Salman Khan snatches phone of a fan taking selfie with him, video goes viral

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 16:09 IST

Actor Salman Khan was seen snatching the phone of a fan who tried to take selfie with the actor without his permission at the Goa airport. The video of the incident has now gone viral.

The video shows Salman exiting the airport even as the fan can be seen trying to take a selfie with the actor. Just then, an obviously angry Salman snatched the phone from his hand and walked away. Salman is in Goa for the shoot of his upcoming Radhe.

The man was later identified as a ground staff working for an airlines, reported PTI. "No formal complaint is lodged but when the video went viral, we inquired about the incident and confirmed it," said a senior official of the airport. When contacted, Airport Police Inspector Sagar Ekoskar said no formal complaint was lodged.

Radhe, which also stars Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani, is likely to be an action thriller. The team has been shooting in Mumbai. According to a Mumbai Mirror report said that for a 20-minute action sequence, the makers spent as much as Rs 7.5 crores. It was a VFX-heavy sequence. the report said, “Shooting in chroma key is an expensive process that only big-ticket filmmakers can afford. Baahubali (2015) and its sequel (2017) were two of the recent films that employed the technology. While the process of shooting a video on a blue or green background hardly burns a hole in the pocket, the lighting required for chroma is expensive. Then comes the VFX part, where the background is removed digitally and replaces with the background of one’s choice.”

Salman was last seen in Dabangg 3 and Bharat, both of which turned out to be hits. Speaking about the film, the Hindustan Times review said, “A lot like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman emerges as an advocate for peace between India and Pakistan. A long drawn out sequence underlines how both the countries lost their own identities during the Partition, and how wounds are far from healed may feel manipulative, but it works.”

Dabangg 3 starred Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep among others. The film’s initial business was hit by protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.

