Sanjay Dutt hospitalised, Rhea Chakraborty reveals WhatsApp chat where Sushant Singh Rajput praised her and her ‘epic’ family

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 12:20 IST

From Sanjay Dutt getting hospitalised to Rhea Chakraborty sharing her WhatsApp chats with Sushant Singh Rajput, here are the top five entertainment updates of the day:

Sanjay Dutt admitted to hospital after complaining of breathlessness, tests negative for Covid-19

Sanjay Dutt has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness. The actor shared on Twitter that he has tested negative for Covid-19. “Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two,” he wrote.

Rhea Chakraborty shares WhatsApp messages with Sushant Singh Rajput, in which he’d called sister manipulative

Rhea Chakraborty has shared screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation she had with boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, in which he claimed his sister Priyanka was manipulating his flatmate Siddharth Pithani. In the chat, Sushant also praised Rhea and called her family ‘epic’. Sushant’s family has accused Rhea of abetting his suicide.

Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj wedding: See their first pics as a married couple, video of phera ceremony

Rana Daggubati tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj in a close-knit ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad on Saturday. The first pictures of the newlyweds were shared by Ram Charan on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni were seen posing with Rana and Miheeka, who were dressed in white and gold outfits.

Badshah confessed to buying crores of fake views for Rs 72 lakh, say Mumbai Police; rapper denies allegations

The Mumbai Police have said that rapper Badshah paid Rs 72 lakh for additional views on one of his music videos, in a bid to break a viewership record. The rapper is being questioned in connection to a racket that sells fake followers and views to social media influencers. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Vidya Balan says she was labelled ‘jinxed’ after her first film was shelved, was replaced in 7-8 projects

Vidya Balan said that she was labelled ‘jinxed’ after her debut film with Mohanlal was shelved after a few days of shooting. She lost out on 7-8 films after that and said that she was ‘heartbroken’ about being replaced. “It is ridiculous. I don’t believe in it. I am not a superstitious person. I don’t think any success or failure can be attributed to anyone else. You know sometimes things don’t work out. I was heartbroken when I was replaced in all those films,” she said in an interview.

