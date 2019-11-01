Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal to pair up for Anees Bazmee’s ‘comedy of errors’ film: report

bollywood

Actor Sara Ali Khan will reportedly star opposite Uri: The Surgical Strike star Vicky Kaushal in Anees Bazmee’s next, described as a ‘comedy of errors’. Reports also suggest that a Sara and Vicky were considered for earlier projects as well.

A source told Pinkvilla, “Anees Bazmee wanted a young and fresh cast for this buddy comedy, which is on the lines of a mad cap entertainer that he’s known for. It’s a comedy of errors and Vicky has already given his nod to the film. He approached Sara Ali Khan because the director feels that she’s a terrific performer and people haven’t still seen the comical side to her.”

“Sara loved the script. It’s an out and out comedy and Ekta is a family friend. Her mother Amrita Singh is very close to Ekta and they were planning to launch Sara anyway in films with Kedarnath. But after a lot of trouble, she had to cop out of the film but she had always promised Amrita that she would work with Sara very soon. It’s finally happening. The film rolls out with Sara and Vicky sometime later next year,” it added.

Last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simbaa with Ranveer Singh, Sara is now working on David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, in which she will be paired with Varun Dhawan for the first time. The film is a reboot of David’s 90s hit film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. She has also completed Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film opposite Kartik Aaryan, touted to be a sequel to Imtiaz’s Love Aaj Kal, that featured Sara’s dad Saif Ali Khan. The film is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day next year.

Vicky, on the other hand, grabbed the National Film Award for his performance in his last release, Uri: The Surgical Strike. He also has a few projects lined up. Bhoot: Part One, Karan Johar’s Takht and Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh.

