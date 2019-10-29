Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim celebrate Bhai Dooj with mosquitoes and some knock-knock jokes. Watch videos

bollywood

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:10 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan has found a new way to annoy her brother Ibrahim and it is some stuff all sisters can learn from. The siblings bonded over some knock-knock jokes ahead of Bhai Dooj on Tuesday.

Sara shared three videos on Instagram that show her having some fun with Ibrahim. “Happy new year. Life is short- live, laugh, love and avoid mosquitoes,” she wrote. In the first video, she asks Ibrahim ‘what’s up’ and tells him to say ‘something funny, really fast’. He chooses a PJ to entertain her. “Knock, knock,” he says. “Who’s there,” she asks. “Amos,” he gives her a hint, and she screams, “A mosquito!” They keep the joke going with ‘another mosquito’ and ‘yet another mosquito’ in two more videos.

The siblings celebrated their Diwali with mom and actor Amrita Singh on Sunday. Sara shared multiple pictures with them on Instagram. “Diwali Hai! Lots and lots of love, luck and laughter from my two safer, eco-friendlier but equally loud pattakas,” she wrote with the pictures. She wore a red suit while Ibrahim was seen in a blue kurta pyjama.

On Saturday, Sara and Ibrahim also celebrated Diwali with their father and actor Saif Ali Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur. She shared selfies with Saif and her own pictures clicked by Ibrahim. She captioned the images in Hindi: “Dipawali kii hardik shubhkaamnaye.”

Sara also attended the Laxmi puja at producer Karan Johar’s residence in Mumbai. She posed for a picture with her Coolie No. 1 co-star Varun Dhawan. “Wishing everyone a Happy, Bright, Joyous, Fun, Safe and Prosperous Diwali,” she captioned it. In the picture, Sara was seen in a yellow suit while Varun wore a white kurta pyjama.

Sara was last seen sharing screen space with actor Ranveer Singh in Simmba and is currently filming the remake of Coolie No.1. The film is a remake of director David Dhawan’s 1995 superhit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

She will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day next year.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 13:08 IST