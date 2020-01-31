Sara Ali Khan confirms she’s not dating Kartik Aaryan, says love is ‘moody’ for her

bollywood

After keeping fans guessing about her relationship status for months, Sara Ali Khan has finally set the record straight – she is not in a relationship with her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan. While she has admitted to having a crush on him in the past, she told Pinkvilla in an interview that they were not dating.

Sara initially dodged the question and said, “I am dating him in the film. That’s all that matters. Please come and watch us ‘dating’ for 2.5 hours on Valentine’s Day.” When prodded about whether she was in a relationship with Kartik in real life, she said, “No, I am not.”

Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, which brings Kartik and Sara together on 70mm for the first time, depicts two different love stories – one set in 1990, and the other in 2019. The film will show how the meaning of love has changed over time.

During the interview, Sara was asked what love means to her, and she said, “ I can’t decide if I am an aaj wali ladki or kal wali ladki. One thing is for sure that I am a moody girl and I wake up and I really don’t know. So, there are days when I am this classic, romantic ‘Love is real, and someone will come, riding on horseback’ and then I am like, ‘Whatever, dude, just do your work. Date your career and that’s all that should actually matter.’”

“I think the answer to your question is that with me, love is moody. Sometimes, it’s there, and sometimes, it’s not there. I don’t know myself,” the actor added.

Sara was also asked about the qualities she wants in her man. “What I think is very important, especially in today’s day and age, is understanding and mutual respect. When you see the trailer, you will see that there is a line that I say, ‘Mera career mere liye sabse zyada important hai’ which resonates with me extremely strongly. I am a very driven girl. I live with a single mother; that has taught and inspired me to recognise the absolute importance of your job. Most importantly, it has to be someone who understands, honours and supports that. I am quite independent, so I don’t really need support but somebody that doesn’t pull me away from that is what it takes,” she said.

Love Aaj Kal, which also stars Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda, will open in theatres on February 14.

