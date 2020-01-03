Sara Ali Khan steps into matching bikini as she goes for a dip in the green water of Maldives. See pics

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 12:50 IST

Sara Ali Khan is vacationing with her family Maldives and has shared new pictures from her beach holiday. The actor can be seen relaxing in blue-green water in a matching bikini.

Sara posted the pictures on Instagram and captioned them, “Hello weekend.” The first picture is a close-up of the actor who looks stunning in a two-shade bikini with her hair left open. She is staring at the sun with the blue sea in the background. Other pictures shows her taking a dip and swimming in the pool. The last picture is a long shot of her sitting on the boundary of the infinity pool as she stares at the vast sea with her back to the camera.

The pictures got more than 5,75,000 ‘likes’ in less than an hour, including one from Janhvi Kapoor. A fan wrote, “Hayeee itti pyaari” with heart emojis. Another called her look, “Qaatilaana.” One more fan wrote, “Iss ka intezaar tha.. hame (we were waiting for this one)”.

Sara had earlier shared pictures of her pool time with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sharing a picture of the two on Instagram, she captioned them, “When feeling blue isn’t a bad thing.” Sara had also shared a video from her jet ski session with mother Amrita Singh in her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Mother daughter time.” Another post of the actor chilling in the pool was also posted by her with the captions, “Muffins and cupcakes for breakfast. If only days like this could last.”

Sara was earlier holidaying with one of her besties in Kerala before she joined her family for Maldives. She had posted similar pictures from her fun time in the pool with her friend last week.

Sara has been shooting for her next, Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake David Dhawan’s 1995 film starring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. It is set to release on Labour’s Day (May 1) this year.

