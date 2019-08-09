Sidharth Malhotra’s Marjaavaan postponed to avoid clash with Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War: report

bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra’s Marjaavaan may have been postponed to avoid a clash with Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff-starrer War, reports suggest. While Marjaavaan stars Tara Sutaria in the lead, Vaani Kapoor plays the female lead in War.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “The producers of the Milap Zaveri directorial recently had a meeting where they decided that they will indeed shift their film to a later date. It’s one of their premium projects this year and given the mass connect it has, they want a better release window for the film. Although the October 2 weekend meant an extra national holiday, a clash with Hrithik and Tiger would not only cause a dent in their figures but also cause an incredible screen crunch. But releasing it on a normal day also will mean a better opening day and weekend figures because the film is expected to be a rage in the mass belts.”

“Marjaavaan will mostly release in November now. They are looking at a solo release because the film is high on action and masala and will cater to the Hindi film watching audience in smaller centres more than any other film. On the other hand, WAR will have a solo release on Gandhi Jayanti. The official announcement about the same will be made soon,” the source added.

Talking about working with Sidharth on her second film, Tara recently told Hindustan Times, “He is wonderful and a sweet person. I am doing my second film [Marjaavan] with him. And that’s it. I think people care too much about our personal lives. And I said he is a good boyfriend material since someone had asked me that question specifically. I had said that ‘I am single’ and that I was sure he would make a lovely boyfriend.”

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 18:19 IST