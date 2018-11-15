Smriti Irani, Ronit Roy’s interaction over her wait for Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s pics is hilarious

While fans of actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are waiting to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds, looks like Union Minister Smriti Irani, too, is longing for the wedding pictures to be officially released.

Joining the bandwagon of those asking for images to be shared, Irani took to Instagram to write “#when you have waited for #deepveer #wedding #pics for too longgggg ” alongside a picture of a skeleton.

Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Ronit Roy was quick to respond, quipping that the skeleton in the picture could be Irani’s on-screen husband Mihir.

He commented on her post, saying: “Woh Zinda hoga!!! Woh Mihir hai!!!”

B-town’s power couple officially tied the knot at the stunning Villa del Balbianello overlooking Lake Como in northern Italy on Wednesday in a traditional Konkani style. However, no pictures from the ceremony have been released officially.

A group of 30- 40 guests stood around the railings of the patio, shielding the couple who were seated on the floor as the strains of a pandit’s chanting stretched across this most bucolic of locations.

Security was extraordinarily tight as small powerboats manned by beefy security guards sailed round and round the smaller boat with journalists on-board.

Deepika and Ranveer are set to get married in a Sindhi ceremony on November 15.

(With HT inputs)

