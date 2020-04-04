Sunny Leone feels relieved as her 3 kids get tired running up and down, says ‘Thank the Lord my kids are easily entertained’

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 09:32 IST

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber have been devising various ways to keep their three kids entertained and occupied amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. Sunny has now shared a video as they accompanied their kids to the open area in their building premises for some outdoor activity.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Thank the Lord my kids are easily entertained. Running up and down until they were tired! Tired toddlers = good nights rest! @dirrty99.” In the video, their three kids: four-year-old daughter Nisha and one-year-old twin sons: Noah and Asher can be seen running from one point to another. One of them even falls down and Sunny cleans his palms to make him run again. They even take a water break as they continue playing for some more time.

Sunny had earlier shared a video in which they decided to perform for their kids in an open area. She shared the video with the caption, “Trying to keep spirits high with a little @justintimberlake My children have been locked up in our building for many days now. @dirrty99 trying to do our best everyday :) Daniels dancing is the best!! Lol.”

The video showed the three kids sitting in their respective strollers as Sunny and Daniel danced around them to Justin Timberlake’s - Can’t Stop The Feeling. The kids were seen clapping for them as them as they did their bit to entertain them.

The couple is, otherwise, home-schooling them amid lockdown. Sunny told IANS in an interview, “I have three kids ...right now my main focus is on home schooling. I have to teach them..make them learn new things at home. I am being creative enough to keep them busy during lockdown.”.

On the work front, Sunny has stared an online chat show titled Locked Up With Sunny on Instagram. She invited YouTube sensation Anisha Dixit in the first episode. “It was my idea to just have fun with our fans and people on Insta. It is all about light hearted conversations with funny things and details about the guest,” she said.

