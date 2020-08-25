Suresh Raina shares video to demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, Amaal Mallik hits out at Salman Khan fans

bollywood

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 11:42 IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Amaal Mallik blasts Salman Khan fans who trolled him for calling Shah Rukh Khan his favourite actor: ‘Idiots went crazy’

Music composer Amaal Mallik hit out at Salman Khan fans for trolling him, calling them ‘idiots’. It all began when Amaal called Shah Rukh Khan his favourite actor during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter.

Read more here

Suresh Raina demands justice for Sushant Singh Rajput with emotional video: ‘Brother you will always be alive in our hearts’

Cricketer Suresh Raina has posted an emotional video for actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The video he shared shows an iPad with Sushant’s image on it, while the song Jaan Nisaar from Sushant’s film Kedarnath plays in the background.

Read more here

Saif Ali Khan to pen autobiography, says it is ‘quite a selfish endeavour’

Actor Saif Ali Khan has confirmed that he currently writing a book on his journey in the film industry, family and personal life, successes, failures and more.

Read more here

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta asks Kangana Ranaut to ‘stay strong, fight on’, actor thanks her ‘for squashing all rumours against me’

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday thanked Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and, by extension, the family of the late actor, for acknowledging her role in advocating the case of Sushant’s death. In response, Shweta had asked the actor to ‘stay strong and fight on’.

Read more here

‘I don’t think only certain community’s people are all negative’: Baba Azmi on villains of Mee Raqsam

Cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Baba Azmi, who is making his directorial debut with Naseeruddin Shah starrer Mee Raqsam, said in an interview, that his film is a tribute to his late father, poet Kaifi Azmi and is the story about a brave, progressive father who fights social bigotry for his daughter’s happiness.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz for more