Home / Bollywood / ‘Sushant Singh Rajput, rest in peace’: Aishwarya Rai condoles actor’s death, he was once her backup dancer at event

‘Sushant Singh Rajput, rest in peace’: Aishwarya Rai condoles actor’s death, he was once her backup dancer at event

Actor Aishwarya Rai has shared her condolences on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

bollywood Updated: Jun 18, 2020 14:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput wanted Aishwarya Rai to play his elder sister in a movie.
Actor Aishwarya Rai has shared her condolences at the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He died on Sunday at his Bandra home of suicide. He was 34.

Sharing her message on Instagram Stories, Aishwarya wrote, “Rest in peace Sushant. Prayers and strength to your family and loved ones.” Earlier, Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan had also condoled Sushant’s death.

Aishwarya was one of Sushant’s earliest work partners. They performed together at the 2006 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Australia where they represented India and invited the Commonwealth countries to the 2010 games in New Delhi.

While Aishwarya was the lead star of the performance, Sushant was part of the accompanying Shiamak Davar dance troupe. He was a background dancer who lifted Aishwarya with three other boys during the performance.

 

Sushant once said in an interview that he forgot to bring Aishwarya down after the performance was done. “As part of the act, I was supposed to lift Aishwarya. When the moment arrived, I lifted her but forgot to bring her down. This happened for nearly a minute. Aishwarya wondered why I’m not putting her down,” Sushant had talked about the incident dance reality show Zara Nackhe Dikha 2 in 2010.

“Always quick to think on her feet, Ash improvised a few steps. Wanting to escape from the taunts of his fellow dancers, I immediately disappeared after the performance got over. I feared what she might say. However Aishwarya is a wonderful person and took it all sportingly,” he had added. Sushant was also asked if he would lift Aishwarya again when he said he would like to work with her in movie where she played his elder sister.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

