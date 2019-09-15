Sushant Singh Rajput reveals he wants to learn morse code, Rhea Chakraborty calls it ‘dream in a dream’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose latest release Chhichhore continues to win applause from the audience, has shared his to-do-list in life. In a series of Instagram posts, Sushant has shared pictures of pages where he has listed down all the things he plans to do in his life. And rumoured girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty was quick to post sweet responses to almost all of them.

From learning to fly a plane, play a cricket match left-handed, travel through Europe by train and send 100 kids for workshops in ISRO/NASA, the 33-year-old listed several interesting goals on Instagram.

An alumni of Delhi College of Engineering, the actor wants to contribute his bit for the environment and plans to plant 1000 trees. He wants to develop six-pack abs in 6 weeks, relive his old college days and wants to teach computer coding to the visually impaired.

The 50 dreams list also includes teaching dance to kids, learn guitar, understand Polynesian astronomy, do active volcano photography, help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces among others. Reacting to one of the posts, Rhea wrote, “I saw you the other day , you look like a dreamer”. She commented on another post, “Dream in a dream.”

Sushant also wants to own the luxury sports car, Lamborghini and wants to learn morse code.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore is a campus drama also featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles. The film is full of nostalgia and plays on the themes of friendship and college life.

