Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh pens heartbreaking note: ‘I still can’t say goodbye’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 09:26 IST

Meetu Singh, one of the sisters of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has penned a heartbreaking note for him on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. She opened up about the ‘excruciating pain’ and void left behind by him.

In an Instagram post, Meetu wrote, “Bhai, We are still in a state of shock and can’t believe that you aren’t there physically with us. The excruciating pain & the void you have left behind is immense and indescribable. My precious brother, my jaan,I still can’t say goodbye. I will maintain our sacred bond within my heart And shall keep it alive till eternity. I will keep laughing and crying on our shared memories, Until we meet again, bhai. You will always be my pride! @sushantsinghrajput.”

Shweta Singh Kirti, another of Sushant’s sisters, re-shared the post on her own Instagram page and wrote, “My Rubi Di... we love you so much. Our strongest bravest sister. He is always there with us Di... we will always love him till eternity and beyond @divinemitz @sushantsinghrajput.”

Shweta also shared their eldest sister Nitu Singh’s Raksha Bandhan for Sushant and wrote, “My Rani Di, we have always considered you our mother figure after Mumma. We love you so much! Happy Rakshabandhan my Rani Di...Bhai is always with us and we know it, we cannot deny his pulsating presence around us showering his love on us. @sushantsinghrajput.”

Also see | Step inside Anil Kapoor’s sprawling bungalow: Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan give a virtual tour of their home, watch

Nitu had written a heartbreaking post on how, for the first time in 35 years, ‘the wrist to tie the rakhi is missing’ and ‘there is no forehead to kiss’. “I learnt so many things with you. How do I learn to live alone without you? Tell me,” the note concluded.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. The Mumbai Police and Bihar Police are conducting their own separate investigations into the case.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

. Follow @htshowbiz for more