Tiger Shroff tries to teach young fan hook step of War song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, fails miserably. Watch video

While Tiger Shroff is undeniably a fantastic dancer, it appears that he is not as good a teacher. An adorable video of him trying to teach a young fan the hook step of his popular song from War, Jai Jai Shivshankar, has surfaced online.

Tiger seems to be at a dance class as he tries to teach the little boy how to do the step but fails miserably. Eventually, the actor gives up and flaps his arms around like the kid.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War was the highest-grossing film of 2019 and earned over Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office. The action thriller also starred Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor.

Last month, Tiger made his debut as a singer with a single titled Unbelievable, written by DG Mayne and Avitesh. He expressed his ‘highest respect’ to musicians all over the world and said that singing was more challenging than intense action sequences involving jumping from one building to another.

“And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here’s presenting our humble effort. #YouAreUnbelievable out now!,” he had written, sharing the music video on Instagram.

Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3, which released in March, just days before the lockdown. Talking about the film’s business being impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic, he had told Hindustan Times, “Considering we were and still are going through a world crisis, our audiences came out in large numbers until the theatres shut down. That really got me overwhelmed with their love for our film, but honestly at that point, for me the safety of our citizens was my primary thought.”

“I couldn’t think or process anything of the film’s box office because the virus was spreading all over and the film in my head had already taken a back seat as it was important that people stayed indoors and were safe,” he added.

