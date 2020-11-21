Torbaaz trailer: Sanjay Dutt wants to rescue refugee children from terrorism, save their lives with cricket. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Nov 21, 2020

Netflix has shared the first trailer for their upcoming film Torbaaz. Starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead, Torbaaz is about a man who changes the lives of a few kids from refugee camps in Afghanistan by teaching them cricket.

The trailer opens with Rahul Dev as a menacing head of a terrorist group. He vows to take revenge on the US Army for attacking their regions by using children from refugee camps as suicide bombers. However, he meets a challenge from Sanjay’s character, who comes to Afghanistan to find redemption after his children’s deaths and work towards the betterment of the lives of refugee kids.

He makes a small team of young kids, teaches them cricket, challenges other coaches for matches and finally, faces the evil villain himself. “Refugee kids are the first victims of terrorism,” says Sanjay in the trailer.

The trailer seems to be getting a good response on YouTube. “Now this is called a CONTENT MOVIE A great message for all,” wrote one. “After sadak 2.0 disaster, this movie is different and not like the earlier, this would be a hit like ludo,i think so,” wrote another.

The official synopsis reads as follows: “At an Afghanistan refugee camp, an ex-army doctor seeks to bring children joy through cricket — and soon realizes that the stakes go beyond the sport.”

Apart from Sanjay and Rahul, the film also stars Nargis Fakhri. It will be out on Netflix on December 11.

Sanjay was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Sadak 2. The film was panned by critics and audiences alike. Sanjay recently recovered from lung cancer and will resume work on his projects such as KGF Chapter 2 and Shamshera.

