Total Dhamaal day 7 box office: Ajay Devgn film inches towards Rs 100 cr, earns Rs 94.55 cr in week one

Audiences continue to shower love on the latest Ajay Devgn flick, Total Dhamaal as the film earned Rs 94.55 crore in the week of its release. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film earned Rs 6.50 crore at the domestic ticket windows on Thursday.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor,. Madhuri Dixit, Sanjai Mishra, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Esha Gupta, Javed Jaffrey, and Mahesh Manjrekar among others.

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha works at a sex clinic in her next film, Khandaani Shafakhaana

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#TotalDhamaal has found widespread acceptance by families/kids... This factor will ensure ample footfalls in Weekend 2, despite two significant releases: #LukaChuppi and #SonChiriya... Week 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz* and whether it will touch/cross ₹ 150 cr. #TotalDhamaal packs a superb total in Week 1, despite non-holiday release... Mass circuits/Tier-2 cities excellent... Metros/plexes good... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr, Tue 8.75 cr, Wed 7.05 cr, Thu 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 94.55 cr. India biz.”

#TotalDhamaal has found widespread acceptance by families/kids... This factor will ensure ample footfalls in Weekend 2, despite two significant releases: #LukaChuppi and #SonChiriya... Week 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz* and whether it will touch/cross ₹ 150 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2019

#TotalDhamaal packs a superb total in Week 1, despite non-holiday release... Mass circuits/Tier-2 cities excellent... Metros/plexes good... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr, Tue 8.75 cr, Wed 7.05 cr, Thu 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 94.55 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2019

While the audience have loved Total Dhamaal, critics have mostly panned the film. “Total Dhamaal is an Inder Kumar cover version of Stanley Kramer’s rollicking It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. The 1963 original is nuts, a relentlessly long work of all-star slapstick starring… well, pretty much every Hollywood actor who could tell a joke. Sid Caesar, Mickey Rooney, Spencer Tracy and Ethel Merman were just some of the stars, while Jerry Lewis, Peter Falk and The Three Stooges made cameos. The whole point of this treasure-hunt farce was to pit these diverse comic talents alongside each other, riffing together for the first time,” Raja Sen wrote in his review for Hindustan Times.

Also read: When Shekhar Kapur’s mother played dead to save his life during partition

Total Dhamaal had an impressive opening collection of Rs 16.50 crore last Friday and saw a major rise in the earnings over the weekend. It is Anil and Madhuri’s first film after a gap of 19 years. They were last seen together in the 2000 film Pukar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 13:24 IST