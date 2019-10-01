Ujda Chaman trailer: Sunny Singh highlights struggles of being a bald bachelor. Watch

bollywood

Actor Sunny Singh of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is back as a bald man in the trailer of his upcoming film, Ujda Chaman. The actor plays a 30 -year-old bachelor in the film who finds it tough to find a suitable girl for himself due to premature balding.

The film revolves around Chaman Kohli (Sunny), a Hindi lecturer who is ridiculed for his baldness in the college and even in the parking lot.

After facing several rejections as a prospective groom, Chaman hits rock bottom when an astrologer gives him a deadline to find himself a wife or remain single forever. This leads him on a roller-coaster ride of self discovery and acceptance as he meets a suitable girl in Maanvi Gagroo, who plays a plus sized woman named Apasara Batra.

The trailer was received well by the audience. Praising it on YouTube, a viewer wrote, “As a bald man myself, Im interested in watching this movie.” Another wrote, “Every living man’s fear...end up being an ujda chaman.”

Atul Kumar and Grusha Kapoor play Sunny’s parents whereas Saurabh Shukla and Aishwarya Sakhuja are also in prominent roles in the film. Ujda Chaman has been written by y Danish J Singh and directed by Abhishek Pathak. It is a remake of 2017 hit Kannada film Ondu Motteya Kathe which had also won the Filmfare Award for Best Kannada Film. It is set to hit theatres on November 8.

Sunny was last seen in Rishi Kapoor starrer Jhootha Kahin Ka. He is better known for playing one of the two male leads in Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Maanvi is known for her role in TVF Tripling web series and Four More Shots Please. She also featured in one of the episodes of Made In Heaven web series.

The trailer of Ujda Chaman comes a few weeks after the teaser release of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala in which he plays a bald man. It is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 22.

