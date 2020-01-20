Umang 2020: Shah Rukh Khan woos Krushna Abhishek on stage, sings ‘tujh me mard dikhta hai’. Watch

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan joined a host of Bollywood stars at the annual Umang event held in Mumbai on Sunday and even took to the stage for a dance performance. While having fun with host Krushna Abhishek, who was dressed as a woman, Shah Rukh Khan took a dig at him saying, “Itne bure din bhi nahi aaye mere.”

He went on to woo him by saying one of his popular romantic dialogues but with a twist. Moving a finger around his face and touching his nose, Shah Rukh said, “Tumhari aankho ko dekh kar lagta hai, tumhari naak ko chho kar mehsoos hota hai, tumhare hotho ko haath laga ke malum padta hai, sirf ek hi baat dil me aati hai ‘tujh me mard dikhta hai hai, yaara main kya karu’ (After looking at your eyes, feeling your nose and touching your lips, my heart says ‘I see a man in you, what can I do’).”

He also performed to the song Mere Naam Tu from his last film, Zero. The film turned out to be a critical and commercial flop. It had Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif as the female protagonists, both had earlier worked with Shah Rukh in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Nora Fatehi and Sara Ali Khan also performed at the event. While Nora grooved in a red skirt and blouse to her song Saki Saki, Sara performed to the song Aahun Aahun from the 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal. Sara just saw the trailer release of the film’s reboot of the same name by Imtiaz Ali, starring Kartik Aaryan as the male lead. The trailer also showed a glimpse of the song Aahun Aahun, supposedly recreated for the film.

Hrithik Roshan, too, performed a dance number from his recent Rs 300 crore blockbuster, War. He looked a dapper in a black suit as he grooved to Ghungroo on stage. Varun Dhawan was also among the performers and danced to the Street Dancer 3D song, Muqabla.

