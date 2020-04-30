e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Vinay Pathak on Irrfan Khan’s demise: ‘Don’t know what to say, I am devastated’

Vinay Pathak on Irrfan Khan’s demise: ‘Don’t know what to say, I am devastated’

Shocked at the untimely death of actor Irrfan Khan, actor Vinay Pathak said it was heartbreaking to know that the talented actor is no more.

bollywood Updated: Apr 30, 2020 07:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
File Irrfan Khan died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection. He was 54.
Khosla Ka Ghosla and Bheja Fry-famed actor Vinay Pathak bid an emotional goodbye to actor Irrfan Khan, who died on Wednesday due to cancer and colon infection-related complications.

“I am very numb right now. I don’t know what to say, I am devastated. It’s really heartbreaking. I can only imagine what his wife and kids must be going through. I can’t talk much, I am sorry,” said Vinay, when we contacted him for his reaction.

 

On the subject that Irrfan’s demise is a big loss for the industry, he said: “All these are conversations. This is someone’s personal tragedy because this news has shaken his family, his friends, and people like us who were very close to him. This we will debate after one month, on what the industry has lost. In my eyes, he was one of the most gifted and talented actors today,” said Vinay.

Irrfan breathed his last early on Wednesday at the age of 53. Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier this week. However, unfortunately he succumbed to his ailment. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan.

