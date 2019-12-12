Virat Kohli dedicates win against West Indies to Anushka Sharma on their anniversary: ‘It’s a special gift for my wife’

bollywood

After smashing 70 runs off just 29 balls against West Indies in the series decider, skipper Virat Kohli termed his match-winning knock a ‘special gift’ for wife Anushka Sharma. “It was a pretty special inning, also being our second year wedding anniversary today. It’s a special gift for my wife,” Kohli said at the post-match ceremony.

“Yaa it was a special night and one of the best innings I have played in T20 and batting first we won so I feel pretty good,” he added. India defeated West Indies by 67 runs in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of Shimron Hetmyer during the third and final T20 match between India and West Indies at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kohli batted in an aggressive manner throughout and as a result, he brought up his half-century in just 21 balls. The skipper also became the first Indian batsman to score 1,000 T20I runs on home soil. Both the sides will next lock horns in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, December 15.



Earlier, Kohli took to social media to share a black-and-white picture with Anushka along with the caption: “In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when God blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude.”

“Hashtag Virushka” garnered 4,702 tweets, with fans of both congratulating them and extending good wishes. Many fans posted wedding pictures of the celebrity couple. One fan posted a clipping from their wedding and wrote: “You both are the best example of an Ideal Couple.”

Anushka also posted a black-and-white throwback picture from their wedding on Instagram: “To love another person is to see the face of God” - Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it’s not just a feeling, it’s much more than that. It’s a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it.”

