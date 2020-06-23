Virat Kohli shares throwback vacation photo with Anushka, Neha Kakkar takes a break from social media

bollywood

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Lalbazaar review: The Ajay Devgn-backed crime drama is as predictable as a Crime Patrol episode

The surge in desi crime shows ha been keeping us hooked to our screens during the lockdown and almost everyone is eager to get on this bandwagon. Lalbazaar, ZEE5's new original which takes the action to Kolkata, is one such aspirant. A better fit for a day time slot on TV , Lalbazaar has found its way online, and got attention as well with Ajay Devgn lending the trailer his voice. What it really needed, however, was an advice in the script department.

(Read full story here)

Wasp Network movie review: Netflix’s star-studded spy thriller lacks the sting

The anti-American sentiment in Wasp Network isn't hard to detect, even without the film spelling it out in opening title cards, but the inelegant storytelling certainly makes you wonder where the spy movie's allegiances lie. It is the second time this month that actor Edgar Ramirez has been let down by a director named Olivier, in a Netflix film.

(Read full story here)

Neha Kakkar takes break from social media to stay away from hatred, nepotism, jealousy: ‘Don’t worry I’m not dying lol’

Singer Neha Kakkar has shared a statement on Instagram about taking a break from social media for a couple of days. She said she want to be away from 'nepotism, jealousy, judgements'. "Going back to sleep! Plz wake me up when there's a better world. The world where there's Feedom, Love, Respect, Care, Fun, Acceptance, Good People. Not Hatred, Nepotism, Jealousy, Judgements, Bossy People, Hitlers,Murders, Suicides, Bad People. Good Night!!!! Don't worry I'm not dying. Loll just going away for a couple of days," Neha wrote in her post.

(Read full story here)

Virat Kohli misses exploring nature with Anushka Sharma, his ‘one and only’. See throwback pic

Cricketer Virat Kohli is missing going on vacation with actor wife Anushka Sharma. Virat took to Instagram on Monday to share a throwback picture from one of their recent getaways. He wrote in his caption, "Throwback to when you could go to such beautiful spots in nature. Just to be able to sit together and just soak it all in. With my one and only."

(Read full story here)

Richa Chadha says ‘manhoos’ 2020 ruined wedding plans with Ali Fazal, uses Gangs of Wasseypur meme to show her pain

Actor Richa Chadha has found a unique way to celebrate eight years of Gangs of Wasseypur and also address her indefinitely postponed wedding with Ali Fazal. She shared a meme from the film, ruing how only 50 guests are allowed at weddings.

(Read full story here)

