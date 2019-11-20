What is Saqib Saleem’s connection with Mohinder Amarnath?
Saqib Saleem was excited to know that the legendary cricketer Mohinder Amarnath would not only be training him but he would playing the role of the cricketer in film ‘83.bollywood Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:00 IST
Saqib Saleem is giving finishing touches to his performance in the much-anticipated Kabir Khan directorial, ‘83. The Race 3 (2018) actor is excited not just because he is part of this project but for what it means to him personally.
Talking about wanting to be a cricketer growing up, Saqib says, “Doing ‘83 was almost like an act of fate. I grew up playing cricket wanting to turn pro. I played State level Under-19 but that was it. When I decided to become an actor, I knew that life was going to take a whole new path. When I heard about Kabir sir casting for this film, I chased him to ensure I was able to at least audition.”
Saqib didn’t just have a cricketing connection with the film, but also a solid connection with the character he plays — the Man of the Match of the ‘83 World Cup finals — Mohinder aka Jimmy Amarnath. The actor says, “Mohinder Amarnath was my father’s favourite cricketer. I remember hearing legendary stories from my dad when I was younger. He was always an icon in my mind. When this film happened, I was excited to tell my dad that I was not only playing Amarnath on screen, but also going to be training with the man himself. And when it all came to life, I truly felt like I was having an out of body experience.” Interestingly enough, Saqib and Amarnath have worked together in Dishoom as well.