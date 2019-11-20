What is Saqib Saleem’s connection with Mohinder Amarnath?

bollywood

Saqib Saleem is giving finishing touches to his performance in the much-anticipated Kabir Khan directorial, ‘83. The Race 3 (2018) actor is excited not just because he is part of this project but for what it means to him personally.

Talking about wanting to be a cricketer growing up, Saqib says, “Doing ‘83 was almost like an act of fate. I grew up playing cricket wanting to turn pro. I played State level Under-19 but that was it. When I decided to become an actor, I knew that life was going to take a whole new path. When I heard about Kabir sir casting for this film, I chased him to ensure I was able to at least audition.”

Saqib didn’t just have a cricketing connection with the film, but also a solid connection with the character he plays — the Man of the Match of the ‘83 World Cup finals — Mohinder aka Jimmy Amarnath. The actor says, “Mohinder Amarnath was my father’s favourite cricketer. I remember hearing legendary stories from my dad when I was younger. He was always an icon in my mind. When this film happened, I was excited to tell my dad that I was not only playing Amarnath on screen, but also going to be training with the man himself. And when it all came to life, I truly felt like I was having an out of body experience.” Interestingly enough, Saqib and Amarnath have worked together in Dishoom as well.