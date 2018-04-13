When a furious Arjun Kapoor, Anshula rallied behind sisters Janhvi and Khushi

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula seem to have taken stepsisters Janhvi and Khushi under their wings - while Anshula had earlier asked a fan not to speak about her sisters in a demeaning manner, Arjun has now blasted an entertainment website for making derogatory remarks against his stepsister.

A website shared a link of Janhvi’s photographs on Twitter, which were allegedly clicked when she had visited Arjun, along with their father, producer Boney Kapoor and her sister Khushi. The portal had posted an article, scrutinising Janhvi’s clothes and passing unsavoury comments.

National Film Awards 2018: Sridevi, Vinod Khanna honoured

A livid Arjun called out the website for its “shameful” gaze on women. “You know what, f*** you man, f*** you as a website for highlighting or bringing it to anyone’s attention... And it’s shameful that your eye would go searching for something like this, shame on you... This is how our country looks at young women. Yet another shining example... Ashamed by this...” he wrote.

The site has now deleted the tweet.

Earlier, when a fan decided to abuse Janhvi on an Instagram post by Anshula, she was prompt and responded sternly, but with grace. Just days after Sridevi’s detah, Anshula wrote on her Instagram, “Strong willed, they dare to blossom & hold their own, spreading their beauty wherever the wind takes them. Wildflowers dare greatly.” That’s where someone decided to put a negative comment regarding Janhvi.

Not only did Anshula delete the comment but she also posted the perfect reply. “Hi, I’m requesting you to refrain from using abusive language especially towards my sisters, I do not appreciate it and have therefore deleted your comments. While I am grateful for your passion and love for bhai and me, just a small correction – I was never working outside India. Let’s please spread joy and good vibes. Thank you for the love,” she wrote.

Sridevi was given the Best Actress award for her last film, Mom, on Friday at the 65th National Film Awards.

Follow @htshowbiz for more