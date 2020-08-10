‘Who in Shiv Sena knew Sushant Singh Rajput so well that he confessed his family relations were not correct?’: laywer

bollywood

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 19:01 IST

The lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, Vikas Singh, has said he is disappointed at Shiv Sena’s contention that the relationship between the actor and his father, KK Singh, was not cordial. The lawyer asked who in the party was so intimate with the late actor or his family to know the details about their relations.

“I am very sad that Shiv Sena is saying something like this. Who in Shiv Sena was knowing either the father or Sushant Singh Rajput so intimately that he confessed to him that my family relations were not correct?” he told ANI.

Sushant’s father lodged an FIR on July 25 in Patna of abetment to suicide against the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and a few others. After a turf war between Mumbai Police, who were investigating the case, and Bihar Police, the case was transferred to the CBI.

On Monday, Rhea filed a new plea in the Supreme Court, complaining that she was being subjected to trial by media. She said she should not be made “scapegoat of political agendas” in the actor’s death case and alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is “reported to be responsible for registration of FIR in Patna” against her. She claimed that the “sad incident” of Rajput’s death unfortunately occurred just in wake of elections in Bihar and this led to the issue of suicide being isolated and “blown out of proportion in media”, causing extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of her rights due to the “constant sensationalisation” of this case.

“If the media wants to get to the truth, how can anybody say that free speech should be curtailed? When the Mumbai Police called people from Bollywood and it was reported, she did not have problems,” Vikas said, reacting to Rhea’s plea.

When asked if the CBI will also be questioning Sushant’s father, the lawyer said, “I can’t comment on that. CBI has to do its own job. I have no control over what it does. If CBI wants to examine the complainant, then, they are within their rights to do so.”