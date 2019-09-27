Yash Chopra 87th birth anniversary: Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana pay tribute, Karan Johar shares rare footage. Watch

bollywood

It’s filmmaker Yash Chopra’s 87th birth anniversary today. The father of romance in Bollywood is known for directing several blockbusters, from the 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie to his last film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Several Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana and Karan Johar paid tribute to the director on the occasion.

Anushka, who made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, shared a picture with him on her Instagram stories. She captioned it, “Timeless.”

Anushka Sharma with Yash Chopra.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a throwback video of a conversation with the late director along with an emotional note. He wrote, “Yash uncles birthday today! He will always remain my hugest inspiration and am honoured to have been fathered by him in cinema and in life...sharing an in conversation I had with him many years ago about my all time favourite film LAMHE.”

Yash uncles birthday today! He will always remain my hugest inspiration and am honoured to have been fathered by him in cinema and in life...sharing an in conversation I had with him many years ago about my all time favourite film LAMHE https://t.co/USdUjRwMqz — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 27, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana called him the pioneer of Indian cinema and wrote, “A legend who created many masterpieces that have a special place in our hearts! Honouring the pioneer of the Indian film industry - #YashChopra ji on his birth anniversary.”

A legend who created many masterpieces that have a special place in our hearts! Honouring the pioneer of the Indian film industry - #YashChopra ji on his birth anniversary. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 27, 2019

Arjun Kapoor also shared a touching post remembering the filmmaker. She wrote, “Remembering the cinematic genius, #YashChopra Ji on his birth anniversary. Thank you for sowing the seeds of cinephilia and for giving us such beautiful films, that has touched generations. We Love you & miss you.”

Remembering the cinematic genius, #YashChopra Ji on his birth anniversary. 🙏

Thank you for sowing the seeds of cinephilia and for giving us such beautiful films, that has touched generations. We Love you & miss you. ❤️ — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 27, 2019

Parineeti Chopra shared several memories of her time with the filmmaker when she was an employee at his office. “One of my life’s privileges was eating aloo parathas with Yashji regularly when I was his employee at YRF. Then I became his actor and would look forward to his 7am phonecalls after he watched my movies. WHAT a blessing.Miss you #Yashji.There will never be another like you...”

One of my life’s privileges was eating aloo parathas with Yashji regularly when I was his employee at YRF 😊 Then I became his actor and would look forward to his 7am phonecalls after he watched my movies ❤️ WHAT a blessing.Miss you #Yashji.There will never be another like you... — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 27, 2019

Actor Divya Dutta also remembered the filmmaker on his birth anniversary. She wrote, “Happy bday #YashChopra ji. You are fondly remembered!!! Your movies are a big reason I wanted to be an actor... miss our punjabi bonding!!!god bless.”

Happy bday #YashChopra ji. You are fondly remembered!!! Your movies are a big reason I wanted to be an actor... miss our punjabi bonding!!!god bless — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) September 27, 2019

Singer Lata Mangeshkar shared the song Tu Mere Saamne from his film Darr and said that she honours his memory on the occasion of his birthday. It was sung by her and Udit Narayan.

Namaskar. Aaj Mashhoor nirdeshak,nirmaata,mere bhai Yash Chopra ji ki jayanti hai. Main unki yaad ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun. https://t.co/Twa9eS2Ayf — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 27, 2019

Former Miss World Manushi Chillar also wrote on Twitter, ”Yash Chopra ji - a true icon of the film industry. Thanking you today, on your birth anniversary, for all your contributions to Indian cinema.”

