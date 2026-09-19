HT Picks; New Reads

Challenging entrenched norms This week’s pick of interesting reads includes a book on women’s rights cases of the past 50 years, a collection of animal stories, and a book on the genocide in East Pakistan in 1971. (Amit Sharma)

277pp, ₹799- Juggernaut (An account of important women’s rights cases of the past 50 years and the social and political context around them.)

From the anti-dowry agitations of the 1970s to the current backlash against perceived misuse of laws, to Shah Bano and the UCC debate, to the Nirbhaya movement and its continuing reverberations – the story of women’s rights in India is nothing short of extraordinary, and the role of the courts is an integral part of that story. In this compelling account, lawyer Mihira Sood takes us through landmark women’s rights cases of the past 50 years, as well as the social and political context that surrounded them. These cases were pivotal in challenging entrenched norms – at home, at work and in society – forcing us to confront what equality truly means and how far we have yet to go. Written with clarity, authority and narrative force, the book examines both the promise of law, as well as its limitations as a vehicle for social change. It is essential reading for lawyers and non-lawyers alike, providing an engaging, informative, and much-needed chapter to the story of independent India.* More beastly tales

304pp, ₹899; Aleph (The best fiction written about animals in the last century)

For centuries, the animal kingdom has captured the Indian imagination. And the land of the Panchatantra and the Jataka Tales continues to give rise to literary masterpieces. Some of the greatest stories in modern Indian literature have animals as protagonists. In The Greatest Indian Animal Stories Ever Told, Sumana Roy collects the best fiction written about animals from the past hundred years or so. Beginning with Premchand’s classic, A Tale of Two Bullocks, and taking in its sweep some of the greatest pieces of literary fiction to have originated in India, including Rikki-Tikki-Tavi by Rudyard Kipling, Mahesh by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, The Mark of Vishnu by Khushwant Singh, A Horse and Two Goats by RK Narayan, Poonachi by Perumal Murugan, The Crocodile and the Monkey by Vikram Seth, The Reflections of a Hen in Her Last Hour by Paul Zacharia, The Last Tiger by Ruskin Bond and Elephant at Sea by Kanishk Tharoor, the stories in The Greatest Indian Animal Stories Ever Told are guaranteed to dazzle the reader.* A tragedy erased by history

104pp, ₹499; Aleph (Defining the systematic massacre in East Pakistan as genocide)