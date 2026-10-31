HT Picks; New Reads

Musings on motherhood This week’s pick of good reads includes a book on modern parenthood, another on Himalayan culture, and a history of the Dalit Panther. (Sanjeev Kumar)

240pp, ₹499; Simon & Schuster (A look at the experience of modern parenthood)

A funny, honest, and sometimes difficult look at the experience of modern parenthood. Basu writes candidly about having two half-Indian children under the age of two, watching as they grow to school age. With her usual lightness of touch, she tackles topics including her own struggles with post-partum depression and ongoing bouts of anxiety and panic, and about undoing and redoing generational habits. She tackles everything from how to throw out the massive amounts of art her kids produce to her tactic when it comes to sibling fights (they’re allowed to hit each other once a day, she tells her daughters, so they better really think it through and use that wisely. End result: they forget to hit each other.) Basu’s musings on motherhood will interest anyone who has ever been a parent, had a parent, been a child, or had a child.* Journeying across the many worlds of Himalayan life

360pp, Rs899; Hachette (A rich exploration of Himalayan culture, spirituality, ecology and ethnography.)

The Himalaya, the world’s tallest mountains, host a living civilization shaped by ancient beliefs, epic traditions, fragile ecosystems and diverse ethnicities that have made these regions their home.The Living Himalaya, co-written and co-edited by Namita Gokhale and Malashri Lal, is a richly textured exploration of Himalayan culture, spirituality, ecology and ethnography. Bringing together scholarship and research with the intimate voices of those who live, work and journey through these mountains, it reveals a landscape that is at once magnificent, complex and vibrantly alive.Through essays, stories, reflections and visual narratives, the book journeys across the many worlds of Himalayan life: epic texts and folk legends, music and food, gods and deities, rocks and rivers, environmental crises and human struggles. Among the many treasures of this book is a retelling of the legendary epic of King Gesar, poet Gulzar’s account of his journey through Chamba and Bharmour, Shekhar Pathak’s moving story of the women of Reni whose courage transformed the Chipko movement, and explorations of the ancient animistic faiths whose practices continue to resonate across the mountains.Nicholas Roerich’s mystical landscapes complete this immersive portrait of a region where nature, culture and the sacred remain inseparably intertwined.* An insider’s account of a radical movement

380pp, ₹ 990; Orient Black Swan (The history of the Dalit Panther told by a writer-activist who was part of the influential push for dignity, justice and social change.)