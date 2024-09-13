Review: Circles of Freedom by TCA Raghavan

Diplomat-turned-historian TCA Raghavan’s latest book, Circles of Freedom: Friendship, Love and Loyalty in the Indian National Struggle, shows that documenting history is not only about presenting past events. It can also be about weaving a particular era around lesser-known individuals who have made significant contributions of their own. Jawaharlal Nehru with Asaf Ali (centre) and Aruna Asaf Ali (right) in a picture dated 8 February 1947. (HT Photo)

The central figure of this meticulously crafted account is Asaf Ali (1888-1953), whose journey unfurls from his formative years as a law student in London to his pivotal role in the anticolonial struggle. The narrative ventures into his integration within Delhi’s political and intellectual circles, tracing how these interactions profoundly shaped his political insights. Although Asaf Ali and his contemporaries, Sarojini Naidu (1879-1949), Syud Hossain (1888-1949), Syed Mahmud (1881-1971), and Aruna Asaf Ali (1909-96), whom the author aptly dubs the “circles of freedom”, may not have glittered as prominently as icons like Gandhi, Nehru, or Azad, their contributions to India’s freedom struggle are no less significant. Raghavan’s portrayal invites readers to appreciate the subtle yet crucial role they played in the broader tapestry of India’s fight for independence.

While Asaf Ali undoubtedly stands as the focal point of the narrative, Sarojini Naidu emerges as an equally luminous presence, revered by all three — Syud, Syed, and Asaf. Their first encounter in London in 1913, arranged by her younger sister Gunnu, marked the beginning of a lifelong bond. From that initial meeting, Sarojini, affectionately known as akka, became a cherished figure in Asaf’s life, much like she was to Gunnu. The spark between them was ignited by their shared passion for poetry. Asaf had a fervour for Urdu verse and Sarojini was a celebrated poet, especially after winning acclaim for The Bird of Time. She introduced Asaf to Rabindranath Tagore as a ‘fellow poet’ during the latter’s London visit in April 1913, an event held to honour his Geetanjali. This introduction, steeped in poetic camaraderie, deepened Asaf’s appreciation of Sarojini, who he perceived as “all life and light, vibrant and brilliant by the mere fact of being.” Through Sarojini’s portrayal of her siblings in her poetry, Asaf’s view of her transcended mere admiration, illuminating her stardom with a resplendent aura.

Before long, Sarojini’s circle expanded to include another of Asaf Ali’s close friends, Syud Hossain. Syud, who had journeyed from Calcutta to London with aspirations of studying law, was destined to carve out a significant role as a prominent journalist. Though he was considered a man of an unmathematical mind, his sharp wit and mastery of the English language made him a natural addition to Sarojini’s esteemed circle. As Asaf himself noted, “Sarojini, Syud, and I became a trio.”

Sarojini’s influence and network were remarkably wide-reaching. She had crossed paths with Mohammad Ali Jinnah during the Calcutta Congress session of 1906, and their connection remained strong. The evolving circle eventually coalesced into a quartet with the addition of Jinnah. Asaf found himself more at ease in Sarojini’s company than in Jinnah’s.

The book introduces numerous other figures who come and go, weaving in and out of the narrative like threads connecting the broader freedom movement with its more intimate, yet equally crucial, constituencies. Asaf’s association with Sarojini in London also ushered him into an elite circle, thereby reshaping his social landscape and expanding his horizons.

Successive sections of the book are also quite engaging and full of archival information dotted with interesting anecdotes: once, Azad refused to accept bread and butter in a thali while he was in Ahmad Nagar jail; then there are the stories of Syud’s almost-marriage to Nehru’s younger sister, Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, and of his love for a married English woman. These accounts are not easy to find in history books, and Raghavan has dug deep into multiple sources to retrieve them. The volume forms a sort of tazkerah (brief account) of a generation of political figures of the freedom struggle.

As the reader is drawn further into the book, the author’s descriptions of the personalities within these circles of freedom gradually seem to turn into a prism through which the reader can decipher the political realities and dynamics of successive developments during the peak of the freedom struggle. The subjects touched on include the Morley-Minto Reforms, Congress-League Pact, Mont-Ford Reform, Khilafat Movement, Provincial and Central Legislative Elections, Civil Disobedience Movement, 1935 Acts, Quit India Movement, 1945-46 Elections, and other small and big events leading eventually to India’s independence.

After Asaf’s return from London, he was swayed by the ongoing freedom struggle under the stewardship of Mahatma Gandhi and had no urge to practice law, as he once wrote to Syud, “I am more than ever disgusted with this miserable profession.” Now he was more engrossed in the anticolonial politics of the time in and around Delhi and enjoyed the company of leaders like MA Ansari, the Ali Brothers, Azad, and others who continued to educate him politically. Asaf’s first political arrest, which he called his baptism, came in 1918. It was perhaps enough to erase the allegation of being a British informant working for his policeman uncle during his London days.

By now Asaf had shed his previous affinities for English poetry and attire and had embraced the simplicity of khadi. His commitment to the freedom struggle led him to play a pivotal role in establishing the Congress unit in Delhi. In 1926, he ventured into electoral politics as a Swarajist candidate for the Central Legislative Assembly, standing against a Hindu Mahasabha opponent. Though this initial attempt ended in defeat — a reflection of the burgeoning Hindu-Muslim divide — his resolve remained unshaken.

In 1934, he made a triumphant return to the political arena, securing a victory against another Hindu Mahasabha

candidate. This win was particularly notable given the resistance he faced from the Delhi Muslim Association, which questioned his Muslim identity due to his marriage to Aruna. Asaf’s success symbolized not just a personal victory but was a testament to his unwavering dedication to the cause, transcending communal divides and affirming his place in the political fabric of the time. The victory elevated Asaf’s position within the Congress and within national politics as well. He also made a place for himself among the fraternity of lawyers when he defended leaders like Bhagat Singh, Sheikh Abdullah, and three Army officers in the INA trial.

Though Asaf stands at the heart of Circles of Freedom, Raghavan’s narrative, both imaginative and meticulous, also immerses readers in the lives of Syud Hossain, Syed Mahmud, and Aruna Asaf Ali. Aruna’s entrance into Asaf’s life, though delayed, was nothing short of seismic. When Asaf chose to marry the Bengali Hindu teenager, Aruna Gangulee, in 1928, it sent shock waves through the political landscape. An interreligious marriage was a daring leap beyond the boundaries of cultural norms, especially for Asaf, who had been shaped by a predominantly Muslim environment. Sarojini Naidu herself voiced scepticism in a letter to Syud, foreseeing difficulties in their union.

This scepticism proved prescient during Asaf’s imprisonment in Ahmad Nagar. Aruna, far from being a passive partner, embraced a revolutionary path that set her at odds with Gandhian philosophy. Boldly challenging Gandhi, she declared, “So long we have followed your advice, now you follow ours.” Their divergent paths became a testament to her fierce independence; she even distanced herself from Asaf to pursue her revolutionary ambitions. Throughout the tumult of the Quit India movement, as Asaf, Gandhi, Nehru, Azad, and Vallabhbhai Patel were confined in Ahmad Nagar jail, Aruna forged her own destiny, evading arrest for her underground activities.

Despite Gandhi’s hopes that she would accompany Asaf when he was appointed as India’s first ambassador to the US, Aruna chose to remain in India. Her unwavering presence was only felt again at the end of Asaf’s life, as she stood by his side in Berne in 1953, marking the end of a remarkable and tumultuous journey.

Syed Mahmud too was an integral part of the circles of freedom and was already known to Nehru during his student days in London. Nehru fondly recalls their camaraderie in his autobiography, and their bond remained strong even during their incarceration in Ahmad Nagar. Their relationship was deeply emotional; Nehru, with tender concern, often nursed Syed through his recurring illnesses, a stark reminder of the latter’s lifelong battle with frail health.

Both Nehru and Syed were pressed by different priorities. For Syed, Hindu-Muslim unity was of prime importance, but for Nehru, immediate independence was the only remedy for all ills. Syed was always an eyesore for the Muslim League, and he once wrote to Nehru, “the limit has been reached indeed,” when the Muslim League members boycotted his mother-in-law’s funeral. But Syed could not continue in the company of Nehru and others in jail. He sought his release on health grounds, and pleaded in a secret letter that he was not a part of the Quit India resolution and was consequently released in October 1944.

Syud Hossain too had become a core of the Sarojin-led group. In a letter to her children, Sarojini referred to Asaf and Syud as a part of her special group. But Syud’s relationship with Sarojini was of an entirely different nature compared to Asaf’s. Both Syud and Sarojini were second generation friends as their fathers were school mates and for Sarojini, Syud was much more mature than Asaf or Syed, as she herself reveals in a letter, “she can confide with him (Syud) so freely”.

Upon his return to India in 1916, Syud Hossain embarked on his journalistic career with the Bombay Chronicle. By 1919, he had risen to the role of editor at Motilal Nehru’s The Independence in Allahabad. His journey took an international turn when the Congress high command enlisted him to serve as their spokesperson, first in the UK and then in the US. After spending over two decades abroad, Syud’s remarkable odyssey came full circle when he was appointed as India’s first Ambassador to Egypt, marking the culmination of a storied career that bridged continents and political landscapes.

While delving into India’s freedom struggle is hardly a novel endeavour, Circles of Freedom takes a refreshingly innovative approach by weaving history around figures who have often been overlooked. This book does more than recount biographical details; it uses the lives of these lesser-known individuals as a lens to explore the grand tapestry of the freedom movement. Far from being a mere collection of historical anecdotes, Raghavan’s work artfully reveals how the interactions within these circles of friends illuminate the broader political landscape of the time. Through meticulous research and a deep passion for his subject, Raghavan transforms what could have been a conventional historical account into a vibrant mosaic of interconnected lives and pivotal moments, offering readers a new perspective on a well-trodden path. Circles of Freedom is both, an engrossing and indispensable read.

Fazzur Rahman Siddiqui is a senior fellow at foreign policy think tank, Indian Council of World Affairs (Sapru House)