“I read non-fiction in the mornings for a mental warm-up,” says actor Vivaan Shah

brunch

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 07:13 IST

Unlike the near-flake Varun Mehra, the character he plays in Mira Nair’s adaptation of Vikram Seth’s tome A Suitable Boy, actor Vivaan Shah finished reading the book in his teens – from ages 17 till 20, to be precise, he tells us. “Those who said they finished reading it in one go are lying! Just like people who claim they read Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 30 minutes,” he exclaims.

Cut to real life, did older brother and actor-musician Imaad Shah give tips on the singing Vivaan did on screen? “See, Imaad’s been shaping my musical taste and skills since forever. He’s the ‘cool older brother’ who introduced me to great music,” he laughs, but when asked who the more obedient son is, he is quick to answer: “Me!”

List three things nobody knows about you.

1. I write novels.

2. I was a manic sketch artist as a kid and would draw comics.

3. And I don’t know how to ride a bike.

One relationship rule you always follow...?

To understand the other person’s wavelength, love your partner for who they are and embrace their idiosyncrasies instead of trying to question them.

Your biggest pet peeve?

People honking all the time!

Have you ever dozed off during a video call?

I’ve done one better. I dozed off during a press conference of Happy New Year (2014). Farah (Khan) ma’am yelled out at me also!

Which podcast do you like listening to?

I love The Projection Booth podcast.

A Health Shot you swear by...?

I suffer from a chronic cold, but exercising every day, whether it’s running or doing push-ups and pull-ups, has boosted my immunity. Also, yoga.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#WeirdBeard because when I try to grow beard it comes out weird, and because I like weird fiction!

{ Bedside stories }

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

Read, mostly non-fiction. It’s like a mental warm-up exercise to start the day as opposed to watching TV.

Which is your preferred side of the bed?

Right now, I’m fighting for space on my bed as my cat Rudy Rudolph has been kicking me out at 4am every night.

What’s on your bedside table?

An ashtray.

{ This or that }

Instagram or Twitter?

Instagram

Beaches or mountains?

Beaches

Big party or small gathering?

Small gathering

Books or web series?

Books

OTT platforms or movie halls?

OTT platforms right now

Theatre or films?

Theatre

7 Khoon Maaf or A Suitable Boy:

7 Khoon Maaf

From HT Brunch, November 29, 2020

