Monsoon Reading: Five authors recommend good vibe reads for the rains

1. Milk Teeth by Amrita Mahale

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne: Chronicles of the House of Travancore, Rebel Sultans: “Milk Teeth is a story set in 1990s Bombay and captures a special time that many millennials may recall from their childhood, when the world was slower, concerns were simpler and life’s great pleasures too lay just around the corner.”

2. Half The Night Is Gone by Amitabha Bagchi

Annie Zaidi, author of Known Turf, Gulab: “Although there is grief at the core of this book, the story unfolds with a determined sense of understanding and reaching out. I was very moved by the novel’s motivation, which seemed to me to be looking for a way to fix broken things, and the belief that it is never too late to try.”

3. All Creatures Great and Small by James Herriot

Anita Nair, author of The Better Man, Ladies Coupé: “This is the story of a vet and the animals he treats. The story revolves around compassion and resilience, learning to not run away from challenges, and dealing with failure.”

4. Circe by Madeline Miller

Ira Mukhoty, author of Daughters of The Sun..., Heroines...: “Circe, a feminist reimagining of the old Greek story, is a story of a powerful, thoughtful and independent heroine who freed herself from the shackles of old patriarchal telling. A joyous read for a brave new world!”

5. Inner Engineering by Sadhguru

Ravinder Singh, author of I Too Had A Love Story, Can Love Happen Twice?: “Inner Engineering talks about creating a world of limitless power and possibilities. This book offers new perspectives to look at yourself and situations around you. I found it quite positive and worth a read.”

From HT Brunch, June 23, 2019

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 22:53 IST