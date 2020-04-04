Personal Agenda with Gurfateh Singh Pirzada: “If I woke up as a woman, I would try to figure out their thought process”

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 21:52 IST

If not an actor, what would you have been?

A cricketer, perhaps.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#PerfectChaos

In a nutshell Date of birth: October 29

Sun sign: Scorpio

Place of birth: Chandigarh

School/college: Pathways World School, Gurgaon

First break: Ramp walk for a brand in Chandigarh

High point of your life: The release of Guilty (2020)

Low point of your life: When I had to do some odd jobs right after school

What is your pet peeve?

Someone who isn’t on time!

The last thing you googled?

Coronavirus stats.

What makes you feel happy these days?

Simple things like spending time with the family.

What would your detox menu be?

Healthy juices.

A show that you binge-watched?

Toy Boy.

What’s your favourite social media app?

Instagram.

Name a Bollywood actor you had a crush on.

Kareena Kapoor.

On his phone Most used apps: Instagram & Apple Music

First app he checks in the morning: WhatsApp

On speed dial: School besties and family

Last insta post: A throwback to a jam session while shooting for Guilty

First song on spotify: Colores by J Balvin

Are you a romantic or a realist?

A romantic realist.

Love for you is...?

The freedom of being oneself, however imperfect that might be.

How would you be on a blind date?

I would be extremely shy and a total mess.

If you woke up as a woman, what would you do?

I would try and figure out the thought process of being a woman and how can they be so amazing.

What would your Tinder bio be?

I will never love you more than I love myself...but may be we can give it a shot!

