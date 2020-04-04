Personal Agenda with Gurfateh Singh Pirzada: “If I woke up as a woman, I would try to figure out their thought process”
The Guilty actor also talks about love, romance, tinder, and reveals his Bollywood crush
If not an actor, what would you have been?
A cricketer, perhaps.
Describe yourself in a hashtag.
#PerfectChaos
- Date of birth: October 29
- Sun sign: Scorpio
- Place of birth: Chandigarh
- School/college: Pathways World School, Gurgaon
- First break: Ramp walk for a brand in Chandigarh
- High point of your life: The release of Guilty (2020)
- Low point of your life: When I had to do some odd jobs right after school
What is your pet peeve?
Someone who isn’t on time!
The last thing you googled?
Coronavirus stats.
What makes you feel happy these days?
Simple things like spending time with the family.
What would your detox menu be?
Healthy juices.
A show that you binge-watched?
Toy Boy.
What’s your favourite social media app?
Instagram.
Name a Bollywood actor you had a crush on.
Kareena Kapoor.
- Most used apps: Instagram & Apple Music
- First app he checks in the morning: WhatsApp
- On speed dial: School besties and family
- Last insta post: A throwback to a jam session while shooting for Guilty
- First song on spotify: Colores by J Balvin
Are you a romantic or a realist?
A romantic realist.
Love for you is...?
The freedom of being oneself, however imperfect that might be.
How would you be on a blind date?
I would be extremely shy and a total mess.
If you woke up as a woman, what would you do?
I would try and figure out the thought process of being a woman and how can they be so amazing.
What would your Tinder bio be?
I will never love you more than I love myself...but may be we can give it a shot!
From HT Brunch, April 5, 2020
