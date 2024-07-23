9 priorities of Union Budget 2024: Energy security to next-gen reforms

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Budget for 2024-25. She outlined nine priorities for 'Viksit Bharat,' saying that the people have been given a “unique opportunity by reaffirming their faith in the Modi-led government” with its third term re-election. Budget 2024: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2024-25 with 9 priorities for 'Viksit Bharat'(Sansad TV)

This is the first Budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term in office.

While presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said despite ongoing global policy uncertainty, India’s economic growth continues to stand out. Sitharaman added that India's growth remains robust and inflation is low and stable, moving towards the 4 per cent target.

As mentioned in the interim budget, there is a need to focus on the poor, women, youth, and farmers, the minister said.

What are the 9 priority areas of Union Budget?

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the people have given the government a unique opportunity to guide India toward strong development and all-round prosperity. The Union Budget 2024-25 envisaged sustained efforts on 9 priorities for “generating ample opportunities” for all.

1. Productivity and Resilience in Agriculture

2. Employment and Skilling

3. Inclusive Human Resource Development and Social Justice

4. Manufacturing and Services

5. Urban Development

6. Energy Security

7. Infrastructure

8. Innovation, Research, and Development

9. Next Generation Reforms

"This budget will decide the direction of our work for the next five years and this will lay the foundation of fulfilling our objective to make India a developed country by 2047," PM Modi said on Monday ahead of the budget.

Nifty, Sensex trade flat

Indian shares fell moderately as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the Union Budget speech.

By 11:34 am, the BSE Sensex was down about 0.08 per cent. Nifty 50 fell 0.13 per cent as the budget was announced.