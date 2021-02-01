Budget 2021: Sitharaman quotes Tagore, talks of cricket to drive her point home
- While ancient Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar seems to be a personal favourite with Sitharaman, she quoted Tagore while referring to India emerging from the pandemic.
Every Union budget is presented in a distinct rhetorical style. While some finance ministers of yesteryears have fallen back on Bollywood one-liners to make their point, FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday used some literary references and India's historic win against Australia in cricket in her budget speech.
While ancient Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar seems to be a personal favourite with Sitharaman, having featured in her 2020 speech as well, she quoted Rabindranath Tagore while referring to India emerging from the pandemic.
Quoting from his collection Fireflies, she referred to the dawn of a new era. ''Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark''. Tagore has become a common motif with all political parties in the run-up to elections in West Bengal later this year.
The finance minister's second poetic reference came from 'Thirukkural' by ancient Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar. "A King/Ruler is the one who creates and acquires wealth, protects and distributes it for common good,'' she quoted, adding, "Our tax system has to be transparent, efficient, and should promote investments and employment in our country. At the same time, it should put a minimum burden on our taxpayers.''
But when it comes to references, perhaps one can't go wrong with a cricket reference in India. Sitharaman referred to the team's performance as an indicator of what Indians are capable of when faced with adversity. "I can’t help but recall the joy that we, as a cricket-loving nation, felt after Team India’s recent spectacular success in Australia. It has reminded us of all the qualities that we as people, particularly our youth, epitomise of having abundant promise and the unsuppressed thirst to perform and succeed,'' she said.
Keeping in line with the paperless theme of the Budget session, Sitharaman's trademark Bahi Khata contained a tablet this year instead of the usual Budget papers. The red Bahi Khata or ledger made of fabric, she had said in 2019, was an indicator of the government's letting go of colonial practices. At that time, former finance minister P Chidambaram had remarked that an iPad would have been a far better choice.
Incidentally, Sitharaman's speech was much shorter than last year's, which was recorded as one of the longest budget speeches. The minister wrapped up the speech in an hour and 50 minutes while last year it went on for 2 hours and 40 minutes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union budget opens floodgates for Chinese stainless-steel imports
- "This is a big unintentional gift to Chinese companies and will severely hit the domestic stainless-steel industry, which has been in financial stress for more than a decade." the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rural budget gets 10% hike, livelihood scheme gets 48% jump in fund
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Sitharaman quotes Tagore, talks of cricket to drive her point home
- While ancient Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar seems to be a personal favourite with Sitharaman, she quoted Tagore while referring to India emerging from the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China, crony capitalism figure in Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Union Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Fitness test of old vehicles should take place at earlier intervals
- "While SIAM awaits the details of the vehicle scrappage scheme, it hopes and requests that fitness testing and certification should be much earlier and at frequent intervals to ensure safety, environment friendliness and fuel saving," SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s $500 billion budget to spur growth leaves little for the poor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget: RSS offshoots frown at increased FDI and disinvestment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt expects Rs18,000 crore investment in electronics sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget: 2 PSU banks, 1 insurance firm to be privatised, LIC IPO this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Budget's focus on poll-bound states': Amarinder Singh slams Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget marginally raises spending for the ‘agriculture and allied activities’ sector by 2%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only concerned about having farm laws repealed, budget does not matter: Farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Anand Mahindra to Harsh Goenka: How industry leaders reacted to Budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹1.1 crore for railways, allocation for education slashed by 6.13%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox