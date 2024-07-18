 Jefferies' Chris Wood on Budget 2024: India should have no capital gains tax - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jefferies' Chris Wood on Budget 2024: India should have no capital gains tax

ByMallika Soni
Jul 18, 2024 04:56 PM IST

Global Equity Strategist suggests no capital gains tax in India to boost investment and market expansion ahead of Union Budget presentation

Global Equity Strategist at Jefferies Christopher Wood said that there should be no capital gains tax in the current scenario in India ahead of the Union Budget presentation by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Giving example of Hong Kong, Christopher Wood told CNBC TV18 that the absence of these taxes could stimulate greater investment and market expansion.

General view of Jefferies Financial Group offices in Manhattan, New York City, US.(Reuters)
General view of Jefferies Financial Group offices in Manhattan, New York City, US.(Reuters)

Read more: Economic Survey 2024: Why is it crucial for India's economy, when and who presents it

Additionally, he said that there should a restructuring of the taxes and substantial variations in tax rates between short-term and long-term investments should be implemented.

Read more: Budget 2024: Will Nirmala Sitharaman bring cheer to middle-class with income tax changes?

“Capital market tweaks in the budget will hurt markets more than the election verdict reaction,” he said.

Read more: A look at key macro numbers ahead of Budget: GDP, fiscal deficit, inflation

Experts said that a rise in capital gains tax can trigger a market correction.

Nishit Master, portfolio manager, Axis Securities PMS, said, “An increase in the tenure / holding period for classification of gains into long-term and short-term will not impact the market much. There might be a correction for a day or two as a knee-jerk reaction, but the markets will find their feet soon. However, if the rate of taxation on sale of shares of listed entities is hiked, the markets can dip up to 3 – 5 per cent and the sentiment can remain subdued for a month or so."

Catch every big news on Union Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements, income tax changes and much more on a one stop destination.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Budget 2024 / Jefferies' Chris Wood on Budget 2024: India should have no capital gains tax
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On