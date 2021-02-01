'One for self-reliant India', 'national monetisation plan': Who said what on Budget 2021
With an aim to boost economy amid coronavirus pandemic, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Union Budget for the 2021-22 year. “This budget provided every opportunity for the economy to capture the pace it needs for sustainable growth,” said Sitharaman as she tabled the third budget of her career
The finance minister also said the budget stands on six pillars—health and wellness, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspiring India, To infuse new life into human capital, innovation and R&D, and minimum government and maximum governance.
Here is who said what on the financial statement of the year:
'One for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'
Defence Minister Rajanth Singh hailed the budget as the one for "Aatmanirbhar Bharat." "It will strengthen the economy," he also said, as per PTI report.
Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget
"Forget putting cash in the hands of people, Modi Government plans to handover India's assets to his crony capitalist friends," he tweeted
TMC's Derek O' Brien slams budget as "visionless"
Taking to Twitter to slam the Union Budget, Trinamool Congress' Derek O' Brien said "India’s first paperless budget is also a 100% visionless budget. Theme of the fake budget is Sell India!"
AAP joins the critics
"Will sell rail. Road will sell. Will sell airport. Will sell electricity. Will sell crops. Warehouse will sell. But friends, i take oath on the soil of this country, I will not let the country sell!" tweets Aam Aadmi Party.
"A loud horn"
Congress' senior leader Shashi Tharoor criticized the budget sayinfg, "This BJP government reminds me of the garage mechanic who told his client, “I couldn’t fix your brakes, so I made your horn louder."
'Nothing much for women'
Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi said that there not much for women except "lip service towards existing schemes."
'No central focus in Budget'
Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also alleged that the budget was a "national monetisation plan -- short hand for National Sell out" and there was "no central focus in Budget". "FM’s Talkthorn (sic) oblivious that growth rate of GDP is in a record 37th month decline. Worst Crisis since 1991," he tweeted.
The CBI had received ₹802.19 crore initially in the last budget and it was increased to ₹835.75 crore in the revised estimates for 2020-21. The agency has been allocated ₹835.39 crore to manage its affairs in 2021-22, a minute dip of ₹36 lakh.
"India's first paperless budget is also a 100% visionless budget. Theme of the fake budget is Sell India!" TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien said. "Railways: sold, Airports: sold, Ports: sold, Insurance: sold PSUs: 23 sold!"
An estimated ₹2.23 lakh crore has been allocated for public health expenditure for the financial year 2021-2022. This is an increase of 137% against the expenditure outlined in the budget last year.
