IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Union Budget 'let down like never before', will unravel soon, says Congress
Finance Minister Sitharaman presented the budget for 2021-22 in Lok Sabha and read out the budget speech in the Lok Sabha from a tablet on Monday. ( LSTV / PTI)
Finance Minister Sitharaman presented the budget for 2021-22 in Lok Sabha and read out the budget speech in the Lok Sabha from a tablet on Monday. ( LSTV / PTI)
budget

Union Budget 'let down like never before', will unravel soon, says Congress

The opposition party said it was a case of "wrong diagnosis and prescription", and that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could have been "brave" by extending help to the poor, but chose to be "timid".
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:38 PM IST

Asserting that the Union Budget was a "let down like never before", the Congress on Monday claimed that it will unravel soon, and described the imposition of cess on petrol and diesel in the budget as a "vengeful act" against the thousands of farmers who took out the tractor rally.

The opposition party said it was a case of "wrong diagnosis and prescription", and that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could have been "brave" by extending help to the poor, but chose to be "timid".

Attacking the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Narendra Modi government plans to handover India's assets to crony capitalists while his party colleague P Chidambaram said Sitharaman "deceived" those who were listening to her speech, especially the MPs, had no clue that she has imposed cesses on a large number of products including petroleum and diesel -- 2.50 on petrol per litre and 4.00 on diesel per litre.

"It was a vengeful act against the thousands of farmers who took out the longest tractor rally in history. It was also a cruel blow to federalism because the states do not get a share of the revenue from cesses," the former finance minister said while addressing a press conference.

He said this was a "cruel blow" to the average citizen, including farmers.

"She deceived the people of India, especially the poor, the working class, the migrants, the farmers, the industrial units that had been closed down permanently, and those who had lost their jobs, both regular and informal, and are still looking for jobs," he alleged.

Finance Minister Sitharaman presented the budget for 2021-22 in Lok Sabha and read out the budget speech in the Lok Sabha from a tablet on Monday instead of a conventional paper document as the first paperless budget since independence was presented by the government due to the COVID situation.

Reading out a party statement, Chidambaram said Sitharaman did not mention defence at all, "as if the Chinese had vacated occupied Indian territory".

She did not mention that the defence expenditure in 2021-22 will not see any significant rise, he said.

"The FM had promised a budget 'like never before'. Her mandate was to present an annual statement of revenue and expenditure for 2021-22. What she did, however, was to estimate expenditure over 2 years or 3 years or 4 years or, in one case, over 5 years," he said.

She made a reference to the prime minister 14 times and to the farmers 11 times, he pointed out.

"The budget was a let down like never before. This budget, like the previous one, will unravel sooner than you think," he said.

Senior Congress leader and Deputy leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma tweeted, "the FM could have been brave but chose to be timid. The nation needed a bold budget and more direct transfers to the weaker sections to revive demand, restart job creation."

The finance minister could have been bold and extended help to the poor and the working class, but she chose to be timid and continued with the government's rhetoric, Sharma said.

He further added that 'One Nation, One Ration Card' and increased spending on public health were two bright spots in an otherwise "directionless" budget which will be forgotten in a few weeks.

Terming the budget "disappointing", Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the BJP has put India into insolvency and bankruptcy and is busy selling public-owned assets to 12-15 major companies.

"Rest of India which is struggling with rising costs, unemployment and corruption have to reconcile with a meaningless 'Aatmanirbhar' slogan," he alleged.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also alleged that the budget was a "national monetisation plan -- short hand for National Sell out" and there was "no central focus in Budget".

"FM's Talkthorn (sic) oblivious that growth rate of GDP is in a record 37th month decline.Worst Crisis since 1991. Except for a National Monetisation Plan - short hand for National Sell out no Central Focus in Budget. Bottom line-Will not grow economy but sell the family silver," he tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a dig at the Centre over the budget, saying "this BJP government reminds me of the garage mechanic who told his client, 'I couldn't fix your brakes, so I made your horn louder'."

Another Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "After promising a century, FM is out hit wicket at Zero!! Instead of calling it as 'budget of the century' it will be remembered as 'blunder of the century' by BJP Government," he tweeted.

"Budget case of 'wrong diagnosis and wrong prescription' by BJP government which instead of healing, reforming and rejuvenating has chosen to adopt damaging, disappointing and destroying approach to push the economy further into vortex of recession," he said in a series of tweets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress union budget of india
app
Close
At the Singhu Border, most farmers were rather clueless about the budget, saying they were "unable to access the internet" at the protest site so couldn't get to know the details.(ANI Photo)
At the Singhu Border, most farmers were rather clueless about the budget, saying they were "unable to access the internet" at the protest site so couldn't get to know the details.(ANI Photo)
budget

Only concerned about having farm laws repealed, budget does not matter: Farmers

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:07 PM IST
Randhir Singh, 48, from Kaithal district of Haryana, who has been camping at the Singhu border since December, said, "Our only goal right now is to see the three laws repealed. Union budget is not of immediate concern to us."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw also praised the budget for its healthcare and infrastructure spending.(PTI file photo)
Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw also praised the budget for its healthcare and infrastructure spending.(PTI file photo)
budget

From Anand Mahindra to Harsh Goenka: How industry leaders reacted to Budget 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:48 PM IST
The industry leaders appreciated the finance minister’s focus on the various sectors of the economy, which has been battered the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a post budget press conference, in New Delhi. (ANI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a post budget press conference, in New Delhi. (ANI)
budget

1.1 crore for railways, allocation for education slashed by 6.13%

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Here's a look at the ministry wise allocations in the Union Budget 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
budget

Madhya CM lauds Budget 2021, for Congress, it is a 'disappointment'

By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:07 PM IST
  • State Congress Committee president and former CM Kamal Nath said the budget had nothing exciting to boost the economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister. (Bloomberg)
Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister. (Bloomberg)
budget

India allots over 7,000 cr as foreign aid, commits 100 cr to Chabahar port

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The lion’s share of the grants and loans for foreign countries—almost 3,005 crore—will go to Bhutan. This amount includes a grant of 2,124 crore, according to budget documents
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Sitharaman presented the budget for 2021-22 in Lok Sabha and read out the budget speech in the Lok Sabha from a tablet on Monday. ( LSTV / PTI)
Finance Minister Sitharaman presented the budget for 2021-22 in Lok Sabha and read out the budget speech in the Lok Sabha from a tablet on Monday. ( LSTV / PTI)
budget

Union Budget 'let down like never before', will unravel soon, says Congress

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:38 PM IST
The opposition party said it was a case of "wrong diagnosis and prescription", and that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could have been "brave" by extending help to the poor, but chose to be "timid".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The latest proposal on tax exemption is likely to make huge contributions to provident funds unattractive.(File photo)
The latest proposal on tax exemption is likely to make huge contributions to provident funds unattractive.(File photo)
budget

Budget 2021 caps tax exemption on EPF, VPF; large contributions likely to be hit

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The memorandum highlighted that such exemption without any threshold benefits only those employees who can contribute a large amount to these funds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to address a post-budget press conference, at National Media Centre.(PTI)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to address a post-budget press conference, at National Media Centre.(PTI)
budget

Budget reformist, will drive economic revival post Covid-19: India Inc

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:31 PM IST
The focus on growth over fiscal consolidation, healthcare spending and steps to further help the startup ecosystem came in for praise from industry leaders across different sectors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister. (Bloomberg)
Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister. (Bloomberg)
budget

Railways to monetise freight corridor assets, focus on national plan 2030

By Anisha Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:23 PM IST
The national transporter has been allocated 1.10 lakh crore, of which 1.07 lakh crore accounts for the capital expenditure
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 01, 2021.(PTI)
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 01, 2021.(PTI)
budget

Budget silent on 'agricultural unrest', ignores 'entire north India': Punjab FM

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been camping at the Delhi borders for several weeks, demanding the repeal of the new farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops.
READ FULL STORY
Close
<p>The Parliament on Wednesday approved an amendment to the Constitution to make economically-weaker sections of general category eligible for 10% reservation in education and government jobs. The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 bill was approved by the Rajya Sabha with 165 votes in favour and seven against after a day-long debate. Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja said, &ldquo;This is a bill which was brought in haste by BJP govt keeping an eye on elections.&rdquo;</p>

The Parliament on Wednesday approved an amendment to the Constitution to make economically-weaker sections of general category eligible for 10% reservation in education and government jobs. The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 bill was approved by the Rajya Sabha with 165 votes in favour and seven against after a day-long debate. Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja said, “This is a bill which was brought in haste by BJP govt keeping an eye on elections.”

budget

Union Budget is pro-corporate, nothing for poor: CPI

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:12 PM IST
  • "It is a pro-corporate, pro-big businesses budget. It is pro-international finance capital, the FDI. So, this budget has nothing for the poor, for the suffering masses," CPI General Secretary D Raja told reporters
READ FULL STORY
Close
CEO of NITI AAYOG, Amitabh Kant hailed the Union Budget 2021-22(Ramesh Pathania/Mint Archive)
CEO of NITI AAYOG, Amitabh Kant hailed the Union Budget 2021-22(Ramesh Pathania/Mint Archive)
budget

‘Will accelerate recovery, give direction': NITI Aayog CEO lauds 'superb' budget

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Terming the Budget "very practical, rational and progressive", he said it was most important to note that the taxes were not tampered with and no new were imposed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the dose of Covid-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country, at a district hospital in Noida, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (PTI)
A medic administers the dose of Covid-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country, at a district hospital in Noida, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (PTI)
budget

Govt earmarks 35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccine in Union Budget

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Presenting the budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman positioned health and wellbeing as one of the six crucial pillars of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Finance Minister's commitment "will help contain, and lead our nation towards accomplishing a Covid-19 disease free Bharat," said Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Krishna Ella.(MINT_PRINT)
The Finance Minister's commitment "will help contain, and lead our nation towards accomplishing a Covid-19 disease free Bharat," said Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Krishna Ella.(MINT_PRINT)
budget

Bharat Biotech hails 35k cr budget allocation for Covid-19 vaccination

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:05 PM IST
  • Welcoming the proposal for 35,000 crore outlay for Covid-19 vaccines, city-based Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said "Its a great step ahead, and far-reaching budget announcement., providing 35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccination in 2021-22."
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP