e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Cooperative banks are on a par with other lenders: Supreme Court

Cooperative banks are on a par with other lenders: Supreme Court

A five-judge bench of the apex court resolved unanimously that since banking falls under Entry 45 of List I (Union List), any central law relating to this power will hold good for cooperative banks too.

business Updated: May 05, 2020 23:56 IST
Abraham Thomas
Abraham Thomas
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Supreme Court judges held that the inclusion of cooperative banks under the SARFAESI Act of 2002 was constitutionally valid.
Supreme Court judges held that the inclusion of cooperative banks under the SARFAESI Act of 2002 was constitutionally valid.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
         

The Supreme Court has upheld a law passed by the Centre in 2013 that made the SARFAESI Act applicable to cooperative banks.

The SARFAESI Act or Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002, allowed cooperative banks to auction or lease out the secured assets of a defaulter/guarantor to recover money without intervention from courts.

A five-judge bench of the apex court resolved unanimously that since banking falls under Entry 45 of List I (Union List), any central law relating to this power will hold good for cooperative banks too.

By extension, the judges held that the inclusion of cooperative banks under the SARFAESI Act of 2002 was constitutionally valid. The bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Indira Banerjee, Vineet Saran, MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose said, “The cooperative banks are ‘banks’ under Section 2(1)(c) of SARFAESI Act. The recovery (of dues) is an essential part of banking; as such, the recovery procedure prescribed under Section 13 of the SARFAESI Act, legislation relatable to Entry 45 of List I of the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India, is applicable.”

So far, there was a difference of opinion among various High Courts on this issue. The Supreme Court too had in 2007 directed that cooperative banks cannot be included under the Recovery of Debt and Bankruptcy Act, 1993 as they are governed by the Multi-State Cooperative Society Act.

Most of the cooperative banks are formed by cooperative societies under state laws.The petitioners argued that Entry 45 of List I under the subject “Banking” cannot apply to cooperative banks. Instead, they will be covered under Entry 32 of List II (State List) which squarely covers the subject “Cooperative Societies”.

tags
top news
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
‘Unbelievably cruel’: Omar slams extension of Mehbooba’s detention
‘Unbelievably cruel’: Omar slams extension of Mehbooba’s detention
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news