Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol at Rs 82.66 per litre in Delhi

Fuel prices continued to soar on Saturday as petrol price in Delhi hit Rs 82.66 per litre, an increase of Rs 0.18, while diesel price rose to Rs 75.19 per litre, an increase of Rs 0.29, news agency ANI reported.

In Mumbai, petrol price retailed at Rs 88.12 per litre, an increase of Rs 0.18, while diesel price was at Rs 78.82 per litre, an increase of Rs 0.31.

India’s monthly diesel consumption fell for the first time in 10 months year-on-year in September, while petrol sales grew by the least in four months as record high pump prices dented demand, government data showed on Friday.

The Centre has maintained that prices of fuel have reached record highs due to an increase in global crude oil prices and depreciation of the Indian rupee.

In the wake of increasing fuel prices, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had earlier announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices and directed the state governments to implement the same.

While the revision in prices was implemented in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam, Jharkhand and Goa, a number of states are yet to implement the decision.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 08:15 IST