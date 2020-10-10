Gold spot prices rose from Rs 51,192 to Rs 51,558 per 10 gram this week

business

Gold prices in Delhi at the start of the week on Monday were at Rs 51,192 per 10 gram and rate of the yellow metal rose to Rs 51,558 on Friday, data shows. According to HDFC Securities, gold prices fell by Rs 389 to Rs 51,192 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, in line with a weak global trend.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 51,581 per 10 gram. Silver prices also declined Rs 466 to Rs 61,902 per kilogram from Rs 62,368 per kilogram in the previous trade. In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,892 per ounce, while silver was trading flat at $23.81 per ounce.

On Tuesday, gold prices, which had closed at Rs 51,425 per 10 gram in the previous trade in Delhi, rose by Rs 454 to Rs 51,879 per 10 gram amid rupee depreciation. Silver prices also jumped Rs 751 to Rs 63,127 per kilogram from Rs 62,376 per kilogram in the previous trade. “Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were up Rs 454 amid rupee depreciation,” Tapan Patel, a senior analyst (commodities) with HDFC Securities, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Gold prices plunged Rs 694 to Rs 51,215 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid rupee appreciation. The precious metal had in the previous trade closed at Rs 51,909 per 10 grams. Silver, however, rose Rs 126 to Rs 63,427 per kg, from Rs 63,301 per kg in the previous trade.

“Spot gold prices for 24 karats in Delhi plunged Rs 694 amid rupee appreciation,” Patel said, according to PTI.

The next day, gold prices in the national capital rose Rs 82 to Rs 51,153 per 10 grams tracking gains in the global market. Gold had closed the trade at Rs 51,071 per 10 grams in the previous day. Silver also gained Rs 1,074 to Rs 62,159 per kilogram from Rs 61,085 per kg in the previous trade.

Patel said gold prices traded firm on dollar fluctuation on uncertainty over US stimulus and worries over US economic recovery.

Gold prices, however, rose Rs 236 to Rs 51,558 per 10 gram in Delhi on Friday following a positive trend in the international market. Gold had closed at Rs 51,322 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Silver prices also jumped Rs 376 to Rs 62,775 per kilogram from Rs 62,399 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Both gold and silver were trading with gains at $1,910 per ounce and $24.27 per ounce, respectively, in the international market. HDFC Securities’ Patel said gold prices rallied on a weaker dollar on uncertainty over US stimulus and worries about US economic recovery.

