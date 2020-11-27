e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Govt to allow Uber and rivals to charge 20% commission on fares

Govt to allow Uber and rivals to charge 20% commission on fares

Industry experts had warned that a 10% cap would hit revenue and operations of the likes of Uber, which have faced increased regulatory scrutiny in several countries.

business Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 15:48 IST
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Mumbai
India accounts for an estimated 11% of Uber’s global rides annually and is SoftBank-backed Ola’s home market.
India accounts for an estimated 11% of Uber’s global rides annually and is SoftBank-backed Ola’s home market.(Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times file photo)
         

India will allow app-based taxi aggregators such as Uber Technologies and Ola to charge up to 20% commission on ride fares, according to guidelines issued on Friday, diluting an earlier proposal to cap fees at 10%.

Industry experts had warned that a 10% cap would hit revenue and operations of the likes of Uber, which have faced increased regulatory scrutiny in several countries.

Also Read | Uber adds e-rickshaws to platform, deploys 100 such vehicles in Delhi

The final guidelines, which are to be considered by the state governments when issuing licences to aggregators, say drivers should receive 80% of the ride fare with the taxi companies receiving the remaining 20%.

The government guidelines also recommended that so-called surge prices at busy times can be a maximum of 1.5 times the base fare and that companies must provide insurance cover for drivers and limit them to working no more than 12 hours a day.

India accounts for an estimated 11% of Uber’s global rides annually and is SoftBank-backed Ola’s home market.

tags
top news
LIVE: Protesting farmers enter New Delhi through Tikri border
LIVE: Protesting farmers enter New Delhi through Tikri border
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
Delhi is conducting more Covid-19 tests compared to rest of India, says Jain
Delhi is conducting more Covid-19 tests compared to rest of India, says Jain
Protesting farmers allowed into Delhi, spot identified for peaceful demonstration
Protesting farmers allowed into Delhi, spot identified for peaceful demonstration
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt says no to converting 9 stadiums into detention centers
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt says no to converting 9 stadiums into detention centers
No prima facie case against Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case: SC
No prima facie case against Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case: SC
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In