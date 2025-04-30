Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Check today's gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: The price of 24 carat gold stood at ₹97,693 per 10 grams, while that of 22 carat gold at ₹89,563 per 10 grams.In Delhi, the rate of 24 carat gold per 10 grams stood at ₹97,693, while the 22 carat gold per 10 grams was priced at ₹89,563. The price of 24 carat gold per 10 grams in India's financial capital, Mumbai, stood at ₹97,547, while that of 22 carat gold per 10 grams at ₹89,417. Gold price today: On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the rate of 24 carat gold per 10 grams in Bengaluru stood at ₹ 97,535.(Representative Image/Reuters)

In Bengaluru, the rate of 24 carat gold per 10 grams is ₹97,535 and 22 carat gold per 10 grams is priced at ₹89,405.

In Chennai, the price of 24 carat gold per 10 grams stood at ₹97,541, while that of 22 carat gold per 10 grams at ₹89,411.

Gold is considered to be a valuable investment option. The purest form of the metal is 24 carat gold which has a purity of 99.99 per cent. The 22 carat gold, meanwhile, is 22 parts of gold and two parts other metals like copper and zinc.

Purchasing gold, a symbol of wealth and security, is considered to be one of the most beloved traditions of Akshaya Tritiya.

Gold prices in US steady amid developing trade talks

Gold prices in the United States on Wednesday remained steady after experiencing a drop on Tuesday as President Donald Trump eased impacts of some auto tariffs, indicating some progress in trade talks with several nations.

Bullion traded near $3,316 an ounce, following a 0.8 per cent decline in the previous session, a Bloomberg report said.

Trump signed two executive orders and prevented duties on foreign-made vehicles from stacking on top of other duties, reducing charges on parts from abroad used to make cars in America.

The looming uncertainty over the impact of the US-led trade wars has stoked demand for gold, briefly pushing it to a record high above $3,500 an ounce last week.

In Singapore, spot gold dipped 0.1 per cent to $3,315.87 an ounce, the report added.