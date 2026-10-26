Anthropic files for IPO, eyes one of history’s biggest stock market debuts
The company’s filing showed rapidly growing sales but also outlined several risks for investors, including its conflict with the Trump administration.
Anthropic, one of the world’s leading artificial intelligence companies, on Monday unveiled plans to go public, marking a major test of whether the AI boom can translate into sustained profits. Anthropic is aiming to match or surpass the size of SpaceX's record-setting IPO, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company’s filing showed rapidly growing sales but also outlined several risks for investors, including its conflict with the Trump administration and concerns about AI systems operating autonomously, AFP reported.
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The company behind the Claude chatbot is looking to get its shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ANT, according to a filing submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday. Anthropic had confidentially filed for a listing in June.
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Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to lead IPO
The IPO is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, the filing showed. Anthropic and some of its shareholders are offering shares in the IPO, although the number of shares to be sold will be disclosed in a subsequent filing, according to a report by The Associated Press.
Anthropic reported a net loss of $80.7 billion on revenue of $16.3 billion in the first six months of 2026, compared with a net loss of $13 billion on revenue of $1.2 billion during the same period last year, the filing showed.
The company has primarily focused on serving enterprise customers. In its filing, Anthropic reported a net revenue retention rate of 900%, a measure of its ability to retain existing customers and increase their spending over time.
What is Anthropic seeking?
Anthropic is reportedly seeking to tap the public markets' substantial funding capacity to maintain its lead over competitors as AI companies spend hundreds of billions of dollars to advance their so-called frontier models.
The company is expected to formally begin marketing its IPO as early as the week of November 9, Bloomberg News has reported.
However, Anthropic and its rival OpenAI are facing growing public scrutiny over AI safety following a series of high-profile hacking incidents involving rogue AI agents. The incidents have heightened concerns about the potential impact on Anthropic's stock market debut.
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