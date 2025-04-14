Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bank of Maharashtra slashes retail loan rates by 25 bps after RBI cuts repo rate

PTI |
Apr 14, 2025 02:10 PM IST

The bank's repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) has now been reduced from 9.05 per cent to 8.80 per cent.

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has announced reduction in lending rate linked to repo rate by 25 basis points in line with the Reserve Bank's key policy rate.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday slashed key interest rates by 25 basis points for the second time in a row to support growth facing the threat of reciprocal tariffs by the US.(Bloomberg)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday slashed key interest rates by 25 basis points for the second time in a row to support growth facing the threat of reciprocal tariffs by the US.(Bloomberg)

The bank's repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) has now been reduced from 9.05 per cent to 8.80 per cent, BoM said in a statement on Monday.

Also Read: Xi Jinping says there are 'no winners' in a tariff war as he visits Southeast Asia

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday slashed key interest rates by 25 basis points for the second time in a row to support growth facing the threat of reciprocal tariffs by the US.

The reduced rates will make loans more affordable and enhance the financial well-being of its customers, it said.

Also Read: The Trump family is now going all-in on crypto projects | Full details here

Since all retail loans offered by the bank are linked to the RLLR, this reduction would benefit customers availing home, car, education, gold and all other retail loan products, it said.

The home loan offered by the bank would start from 7.85 per cent per annum while car loans will be priced from 8.20 per cent per annum, which are among the lowest in the banking industry, it claimed.

Also Read: TCS looks to hire 42,000 trainees this year, rolled out 1.1 lakh promotions in 2024-25: Report

Meanwhile, another public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), too, cut its benchmark lending rate in line with repo rate reduction from 6.25 per cent to 6 per cent.

The bank has decided to pass on the rate cut to the customers by reducing the RLLR of the bank by 25 basis points from 9.10 per cent to 8.85 per cent, IOB said in a statement.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Bank of Maharashtra slashes retail loan rates by 25 bps after RBI cuts repo rate
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On