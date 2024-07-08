Bansal Wire IPO allotment finalised today: Step-by-step guide to check status

Allotment for Bansal Wire IPO will be finalised today (July 8) after the issue closed on July 5. For investors who have applied for the IPO, you can check the allotment status in the registrar's portal- Kfin Technologies Ltd. The IPO opened for subscription on July 3 and witnessed a strong response from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) (146.05 times), non-institutional investors (NIIs) (51.46 times), followed by retail investors (13.64 times). Bansal Wire IPO: You can find out if you have been assigned shares and in what proportion by identifying the basis of allocation.

You can find out if you have been assigned shares and in what proportion by identifying the basis of allocation. Additionally, you will also be able to see the quantity of shares that have been allocated to you. For those who have not been allotted the shared, Bansal Wires will start the refund process on July 9- same day as those who have been given the shares will get them in their demat accounts.

Bansal Wire IPO: How to check allotment status on Kfin Technologies Ltd

Visit the Bansal Wire IPO allotment allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ Choose any one from the five links that appear on the site. "Select IPO" from the drop-down menu and choose Bansal Wire IPO. Enter your application number, Demat account, or PAN. Click on captcha code and press ‘Submit’ to see the allotment status on your screen.

Bansal Wire IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE:

Visit BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Choose 'Equity' under ‘Issue Type’ and select 'Issue Name' from the drop-down menu. Select the IPO and enter your application number or PAN.

Bansal Wire IPO: How to check allotment status on NSE: