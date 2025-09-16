Business News LIVE: Sensex, Nifty edge higher, Hero Motors gets SEBI nod for ₹1,200 crore IPO

Sep 16, 2025 10:32 AM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved the initial public offering of Pine Labs Pvt. Ltd.

The Pine Labs IPO will include a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹2,600 crore alongside an offer-for-sale of more than 14.78 crore shares.

Investors Peak XV Partners, Actis, PayPal, Mastercard Inc., Temasek, Invesco, Madison India Capital and co-founder Lokvir Kapoor are likelt to offload their stake in the offering.

Pine Labs plans to utilise ₹870 crore from the fresh issue to repay debt, while ₹760 crore will be invested in IT assets, cloud infrastructure, technology development, and procurement of digital checkout points.