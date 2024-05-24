 France's Emmanuel Macron on AI: ‘Will be revolution for work, for good and bad’ - Hindustan Times
France's Emmanuel Macron on AI: ‘Will be revolution for work, for good and bad’

ByMallika Soni
May 24, 2024 01:30 PM IST

Emmanuel Macron said, “AI will be a revolution for work, for good and bad.”

Emmanuel Macron praised France's tech industry and said that it has the potential to drive economic growth and social mobility while calling for a global wealth tax to address the inequality. In an interview with CNBC, Emmanuel Macron described technology as a "key factor of transformation of our economy". Talking about France's "Choose France" summit, he said, “It provides growth, it provides innovation...it created a lot of opportunities for qualified and unqualified people.”

France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at New Caledonia's High Commissioner residency in Noumea.(AFP)
France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at New Caledonia's High Commissioner residency in Noumea.(AFP)

Acknowledging the impact of artificial intelligence on the workforce and concerns around it, Emmanuel Macron said, "AI will be a revolution for work, for good and bad. Good, it's quite sure now that it will increase productivity...But it will push us to shift a lot of qualifications." 

Expressing his desire for France to become a leader in AI, the country's president acknowledged the need to “accelerate, innovate, and invest” and highlighted the importance of international cooperation in regulating AI, stating that “regulating at the appropriate scale, meaning the global one.” 

We need to ensure AI serves humanity and doesn't become a “substitute of humanity”, he said. 

He added, “The more that AI companies decide to locate in Europe, the more the European governments will be in the same situation as the U.S. and the Chinese governments. Our challenge for AI is accelerate, innovate and invest, and on the other side, regulating at the appropriate scale."

Addressing income inequality, he said that "having a wealth tax is a global debate" and it would be an effective solution after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's called the idea of a wealth tax "a pity." 

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

News / Business / France's Emmanuel Macron on AI: ‘Will be revolution for work, for good and bad’
© 2024 HindustanTimes
