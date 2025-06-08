Gautam Adani's salary revealed: How his annual pay compares to other business honchos

Industrialist Gautam Adani received a total remuneration of ₹10.41 crore in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025, higher than the previous fiscal but lower than that of his industry peers and, in some cases, even his executives. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's salary details are out.(ANI)

The 62-year-old is the second richest man in India in terms of net worth, but that doesn't reflect in the salaries he draws. PTI reported, citing annual reports of the listed entities of the Adani group, that Gautam Adani drew salaries from just two out of the nine listed companies in his ports-to-energy conglomerate. The salary did go up 12 per cent compared to ₹9.26 crore he had earned in the previous 2023-24 financial year.

Breakdown of Gautam Adani’s salary and its comparison to other billionaires

Gautam Adani’s salary for 2024-25 came from two of the group's listed companies. The first one is the flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), which paid him ₹2.26 crore salary and another ₹28 lakh in perquisites, allowances, and other benefits. The total earnings from AEL, at ₹2.54 crore, were higher than ₹2.46 crore in the previous fiscal year.

He also drew ₹7.87 crore from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ). ₹1.8 crore of it was the salary, and ₹6.07 crore was paid as commission. In the previous fiscal year, he had received ₹6.8 crore from APSEZ.

Gautam Adani's salary is lower than the heads of almost all large family-owned conglomerates in India.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest Indian, has forfeited his entire salary since the outbreak of COVID-19. Before the pandemic, he had capped his remuneration at ₹15 crore.

But even if the Reliance chief is taken out of the list, Gautam Adani's remuneration is much lower than telecom czar Sunil Bharti Mittal, who earned ₹32.27 crore in 2023-24. Bajaj Group’s Rajiv Bajaj got ₹53.75 crore, while Hero Motocorp’s Pawan Munjal got ₹109 crore. These figures are from the financial year 2024.

According to the FY25 figures, L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan earned a whopping salary of ₹76.25 crore, and Infosys CEO Salil S Parekh got ₹80.62 crore.

Just like other promoters, Gautam Adani also earns from dividends that the group companies may pay on earnings every year.

Adani's salary is lower than that of at least a couple of chief executives of his group companies. AEL CEO Vinay Prakash got ₹69.34 crore. Prakash's remuneration included ₹4 crore salary and ₹65.34 crore in perquisites, allowances, and variable incentives “for exceptional operational and financial performance in the mining services and integrated resources management business of the company.”

Renewable energy firm Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) Managing Director Vneet S Jaain got ₹11.23 crore, while Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh earned ₹10.4 crore in FY25.

Gautam Adani, who is worth $82.5 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, has been jostling with Ambani for the spot of the richest person in Asia. He became the richest Asian in 2022 but lost that position after a damning report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research wiped out almost $150 billion of the market value of his group stock at its lowest point in 2023.

He regained the top spot on two occasions last year but again ceded the position to Ambani.