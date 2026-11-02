Gold and silver prices rise ahead of Diwali; MCX gold at ₹1.39 lakh per gm, silver at ₹1.82 lakh per kg

Gold, silver rates today: Gold and silver prices recorded modest gains in the domestic market on Monday as investors continued to factor in the possibility of interest rates remaining elevated for an extended period. In the retail market, gold is sold in multiple purity grades to meet different consumer requirements. (Unsplash/Representational)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures advanced 0.40 per cent to ₹1,39,400 per 10 grams during early trading at around 9:13 am. Silver futures also witnessed a stronger uptick, climbing approximately 1.15 per cent to ₹1,82,250 per kilogram.

In the retail market, gold is sold in multiple purity grades to meet different consumer requirements. While 24-karat gold represents the highest level of purity, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery manufacturing because its alloy composition provides greater strength and durability. Meanwhile, 999-purity silver, containing 99.9 per cent pure silver, is commonly favoured by investors purchasing silver coins and bars as an investment asset.

Gold and silver prices on November 2 in India Gold Prices in Delhi 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹139,101/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹127,416/10 gm

Silver rate in New Delhi — ₹1822/10 gm

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Gold Prices in Mumbai 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹139,223/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹127,528/10 gm

Silver rate in Mumbai — ₹1824/10 gm

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Gold Prices in Bengaluru 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹139,050/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹127,369/10 gm

Silver rate in Bengaluru — ₹1820/10 gm

Gold Prices in Kolkata 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹140,210/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹128,433/10 gm

Silver rate in Kolkata — ₹1834/10 gm

Gold Prices in Hyderabad 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹139,305/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹127,603/10 gm

Silver rate in Hyderabad — ₹1823/10 gm

Gold Prices in Chennai 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹140,295/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹128,510/10 gm

Silver rate in Chennai — ₹1836/10 gm