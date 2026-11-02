Gold and silver prices rise ahead of Diwali; MCX gold at ₹1.39 lakh per gm, silver at ₹1.82 lakh per kg
While 24-karat gold represents the highest level of purity, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery manufacturing.
Gold, silver rates today: Gold and silver prices recorded modest gains in the domestic market on Monday as investors continued to factor in the possibility of interest rates remaining elevated for an extended period.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures advanced 0.40 per cent to ₹1,39,400 per 10 grams during early trading at around 9:13 am. Silver futures also witnessed a stronger uptick, climbing approximately 1.15 per cent to ₹1,82,250 per kilogram.
In the retail market, gold is sold in multiple purity grades to meet different consumer requirements. While 24-karat gold represents the highest level of purity, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery manufacturing because its alloy composition provides greater strength and durability. Meanwhile, 999-purity silver, containing 99.9 per cent pure silver, is commonly favoured by investors purchasing silver coins and bars as an investment asset.
Gold and silver prices on November 2 in India
Gold Prices in Delhi
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹139,101/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹127,416/10 gm
Silver rate in New Delhi — ₹1822/10 gm
ALSO READ: Silver crowns, gold nosering stolen from Shimla’s Sankat Mochan temple: Police
Gold Prices in Mumbai
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹139,223/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹127,528/10 gm
Silver rate in Mumbai — ₹1824/10 gm
ALSO READ: Witerati: All that glitters is gold, bold & pre-sold
Gold Prices in Bengaluru
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹139,050/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹127,369/10 gm
Silver rate in Bengaluru — ₹1820/10 gm
Gold Prices in Kolkata
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹140,210/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹128,433/10 gm
Silver rate in Kolkata — ₹1834/10 gm
Gold Prices in Hyderabad
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹139,305/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹127,603/10 gm
Silver rate in Hyderabad — ₹1823/10 gm
Gold Prices in Chennai
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹140,295/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹128,510/10 gm
Silver rate in Chennai — ₹1836/10 gm
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More