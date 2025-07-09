Gold price today: Rates inch down again, check citywise prices

After a slight surge on Tuesday, gold prices have inched down again on Wednesday with the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) opening at 0.31 per cent lower, quoting ₹96,290 for every 10 grams of 24 carat and ₹90,556.28 for 10 grams of 22 carat of the metal at 9.55 am. Price of the precious yellow metal has come down today after a slight hike in the last close.(Pixabay/representational)

Today, the bullion rates for the yellow metal stands at ₹88,495 for 22-carat gold and ₹96,540 for 24-carat gold for every 10 grams, which is 0.26 percent lower to yesterday's close.

Gold rates for July 9 in major Indian cities

Indian cities MCX gold rate(24 carat per 10 grams) MCX silver rate(999 Fine per 10 grams) Gold bullion rate(24 carat per 10 grams) Silver bullion rate(999 Fine per kg) Kolkata ₹ 96,490 ₹ 1,077.8 ₹ 96,310 ₹ 107,690 Mumbai ₹ 96,610 ₹ 1,079.2 ₹ 96,430 ₹ 107,830 Hyderabad ₹ 96,770 ₹ 1,080.9 ₹ 96,600 ₹ 108,060 New Delhi ₹ 96,450 ₹ 1,077.4 ₹ 96,270 ₹ 107,650 Chennai ₹ 96,890 ₹ 1,082.4 ₹ 96,730 ₹ 108,210 Bengaluru ₹ 96,690 ₹ 1,080.1 ₹ 96,520 ₹ 107,980 View All Prev Next

Among the above cities, MCX and bullion gold prices stand highest in Chennai and lowest in New Delhi

As of 9.32 am on July 9 IST, MCX quoted silver rates at ₹108,027 per kilogram, while the bullion rate of the white metal is ₹108,110 per kilogram at 9.34 am on Jul 9, IST, reflecting a 0.01 per cent drop from yesterday's close.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump sent out the first batch of tariff letters to fourteen countries on Monday, with rates as high as 40 per cent for Myanmar and Laos.

Trump also signed an executive order on Monday extending the pause on a separate group of reciprocal tariffs, delaying trade talks until at least August 1, though he admitted the date might still be flexible. “I would say firm, but not 100% firm,” he said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, also confirmed that more letters are expected to be issued later this week.